Lake Stevens running back Jayden Limar announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday via CBS Sports HQ.

Limar is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, which rated the junior as the No. 4 prospect in the state for the Class of 2023 and the No. 11 running-back prospect in the nation.

Limar had narrowed his choice to a final four which also included Arizona, Michigan and Oregon.

Jayden’s brother Jayshon, who is in the Class of 2025, is also a running back drawing interest from the Pac-12.

With the two standout running backs, Lake Stevens advanced to the Class 4A state football finals last fall, falling to Graham-Kapowsin.