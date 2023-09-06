Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (4), 1-0, 67

2. Graham-Kapowsin (3), 1-0, 60

3. Emerald Ridge, 1-0, 51

4. Skyview, 1-0, 39

5. Kamiakin, 1-0, 33

6. Kennedy Catholic, 0-1, 29

(tie) Sumner, 1-0, 29

8. Curtis, 1-0, 17

9. Bothell, 1-0, 14

10. Mount Si, 0-0, 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Battle Ground 7

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (3), 1-0, 64

(tie) Yelm (3), 1-0, 64

3. Kennewick, 1-0, 44

4. Eastside Catholic (1), 0-1, 39

5. Stanwood, 1-0, 28

6. Bellevue, 0-1, 23

7. Lakes, 1-0, 22

8. Ferndale, 1-0, 15

9. Mt. Spokane, 1-0, 12

10. Monroe, 1-0, 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma (Lincoln) 10. Ballard 9. Garfield 8. Auburn 7.

Class 2A

1. North Kitsap (4), 1-0, 62

2. Anacortes (1), 1-0, 56

3. Enumclaw (1), 1-0, 50

4. Lynden, 0-1, 37

5. Sedro-Woolley, 1-0, 35

6. Tumwater, 1-0, 32

7. Highline, 1-0, 28

8. Othello, 1-0, 22

9. Prosser (1), 1-0, 18

10. Washougal, 1-0, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Rogers (Spokane) 8.

Class 1A

1. Royal (4), 1-0, 58

2. Nooksack Valley (2), 1-0, 55

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), 1-0, 49

4. Montesano, 1-0, 41

5. King’s, 1-0, 30

6. LaCenter, 0-0, 28

7. Lynden Christian, 0-1, 25

8. Cashmere, 1-0, 18

9. Zillah, 1-0, 14

10. Toppenish, 0-1, 6

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (7), 1-0, 70

2. Okanogan, 1-0, 54

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 1-0, 45

4. Onalaska, 1-0, 29

(tie) Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, 1-0, 29

6. Toledo, 1-0, 25

7. Goldendale-Klickitat, 1-0, 19

8. River View, 1-0, 17

(tie) Northwest Christian (Colbert), 1-0, 17

10. Kalama, 0-1, 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chief Leschi 11. Raymond 11. Asotin 10. Manson 8. Ilwaco 7.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Bell (5), 1-0, 59

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 1-0, 44

(tie) Wilbur-Creston, 1-0, 44

4. Neah Bay, 0-1, 28

5. Liberty Christian, 1-0, 23

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 19. Odessa 10. Mossyrock 7.