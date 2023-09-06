Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (4), 1-0, 67
2. Graham-Kapowsin (3), 1-0, 60
3. Emerald Ridge, 1-0, 51
4. Skyview, 1-0, 39
5. Kamiakin, 1-0, 33
6. Kennedy Catholic, 0-1, 29
(tie) Sumner, 1-0, 29
8. Curtis, 1-0, 17
9. Bothell, 1-0, 14
10. Mount Si, 0-0, 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Battle Ground 7
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (3), 1-0, 64
(tie) Yelm (3), 1-0, 64
3. Kennewick, 1-0, 44
4. Eastside Catholic (1), 0-1, 39
5. Stanwood, 1-0, 28
6. Bellevue, 0-1, 23
7. Lakes, 1-0, 22
8. Ferndale, 1-0, 15
9. Mt. Spokane, 1-0, 12
10. Monroe, 1-0, 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma (Lincoln) 10. Ballard 9. Garfield 8. Auburn 7.
Class 2A
1. North Kitsap (4), 1-0, 62
2. Anacortes (1), 1-0, 56
3. Enumclaw (1), 1-0, 50
4. Lynden, 0-1, 37
5. Sedro-Woolley, 1-0, 35
6. Tumwater, 1-0, 32
7. Highline, 1-0, 28
8. Othello, 1-0, 22
9. Prosser (1), 1-0, 18
10. Washougal, 1-0, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Rogers (Spokane) 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (4), 1-0, 58
2. Nooksack Valley (2), 1-0, 55
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), 1-0, 49
4. Montesano, 1-0, 41
5. King’s, 1-0, 30
6. LaCenter, 0-0, 28
7. Lynden Christian, 0-1, 25
8. Cashmere, 1-0, 18
9. Zillah, 1-0, 14
10. Toppenish, 0-1, 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (7), 1-0, 70
2. Okanogan, 1-0, 54
3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 1-0, 45
4. Onalaska, 1-0, 29
(tie) Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, 1-0, 29
6. Toledo, 1-0, 25
7. Goldendale-Klickitat, 1-0, 19
8. River View, 1-0, 17
(tie) Northwest Christian (Colbert), 1-0, 17
10. Kalama, 0-1, 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chief Leschi 11. Raymond 11. Asotin 10. Manson 8. Ilwaco 7.
Class 1B
1. Liberty Bell (5), 1-0, 59
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 1-0, 44
(tie) Wilbur-Creston, 1-0, 44
4. Neah Bay, 0-1, 28
5. Liberty Christian, 1-0, 23
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 19. Odessa 10. Mossyrock 7.
