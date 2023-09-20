Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (5): 3-0, 77
2. Graham-Kapowsin (3): 3-0, 69
3. Skyview: 3-0, 51
4. Emerald Ridge: 3-0, 49
5. Curtis: 3-0, 44
6. Mount Si: 3-0, 22
7. Woodinville: 3-0, 19
(tie) Kennedy Catholic: 2-1, 19
9. Eastlake: 3-0, 16
10. Camas: 2-1, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Moses Lake 12. Bothell 11. Richland 9. Skyline 8.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (5): 3-0, 74
2. Eastside Catholic (3): 2-1, 68
2. Yelm: 3-0, 68
4. Kennewick: 3-0, 51
5. Mt. Spokane: 3-0, 29
6. Monroe: 3-0, 25
7. Ferndale: 3-0, 24
8. Garfield: 2-1, 22
9. Bellevue: 1-2,18
10. Arlington: 3-0, 15
(tie) Marysville-Pilchuck: 3-0, 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Seattle Prep 8.
Class 2A
1. Enumclaw (2): 3-0, 61
2. Tumwater (3): 3-0, 60
3. Anacortes: 3-0, 52
4. Sedro-Woolley: 3-0, 49
5. Lynden (1): 2-1, 44
6. Highline: 2-1, 29
7. North Kitsap: 2-1, 27
8. Bremerton (1): 3-0.16
9. Rogers (Spokane): 3-0, 14
10. Prosser: 2-1, 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Sehome 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (6): 3-0, 67
2. King’s: 3-0, 54
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 3-0, 51
4. Montesano: 3-0, 45
5. LaCenter (1): 3-0, 43
6. Cashmere: 3-0, 36
7. Nooksack Valley: 2-1, 28
8. Lynden Christian: 2-1, 19
9. Chelan: 3-0, 12
10. Sultan: 3-0, 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Cascade Christian 7.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (6): 3-0, 60
2. Okanogan: 3-0, 52
3. Toledo: 3-0, 39
4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 3-0, 35
5. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 3-0, 34
6. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 3-0, 31
7. Onalaska: 2-1, 18
8. Raymond: 2-1, 15
(tie) Forks: 3-0, 15
10. Manson: 3-0, 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: River View 8. Kalama 8.
Class 1B
1. Liberty Bell (4): 3-0, 40
2. Wilbur-Creston: 3-0, 34
3. Liberty Christian: 3-0, 31
4. Odessa: 3-0, 21
5. Mossyrock: 2-1, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Neah Bay 7.
