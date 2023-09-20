Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (5): 3-0, 77

2. Graham-Kapowsin (3): 3-0, 69

3. Skyview: 3-0, 51

4. Emerald Ridge: 3-0, 49

5. Curtis: 3-0, 44

6. Mount Si: 3-0, 22

7. Woodinville: 3-0, 19

(tie) Kennedy Catholic: 2-1, 19

9. Eastlake: 3-0, 16

10. Camas: 2-1, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Moses Lake 12. Bothell 11. Richland 9. Skyline 8.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (5): 3-0, 74

2. Eastside Catholic (3): 2-1, 68

2. Yelm: 3-0, 68

4. Kennewick: 3-0, 51

5. Mt. Spokane: 3-0, 29

6. Monroe: 3-0, 25

7. Ferndale: 3-0, 24

8. Garfield: 2-1, 22

9. Bellevue: 1-2,18

10. Arlington: 3-0, 15

(tie) Marysville-Pilchuck: 3-0, 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Seattle Prep 8.

Class 2A

1. Enumclaw (2): 3-0, 61

2. Tumwater (3): 3-0, 60

3. Anacortes: 3-0, 52

4. Sedro-Woolley: 3-0, 49

5. Lynden (1): 2-1, 44

6. Highline: 2-1, 29

7. North Kitsap: 2-1, 27

8. Bremerton (1): 3-0.16

9. Rogers (Spokane): 3-0, 14

10. Prosser: 2-1, 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Sehome 7.

Class 1A

1. Royal (6): 3-0, 67

2. King’s: 3-0, 54

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 3-0, 51

4. Montesano: 3-0, 45

5. LaCenter (1): 3-0, 43

6. Cashmere: 3-0, 36

7. Nooksack Valley: 2-1, 28

8. Lynden Christian: 2-1, 19

9. Chelan: 3-0, 12

10. Sultan: 3-0, 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Cascade Christian 7.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (6): 3-0, 60

2. Okanogan: 3-0, 52

3. Toledo: 3-0, 39

4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 3-0, 35

5. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 3-0, 34

6. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 3-0, 31

7. Onalaska: 2-1, 18

8. Raymond: 2-1, 15

(tie) Forks: 3-0, 15

10. Manson: 3-0, 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: River View 8. Kalama 8.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Bell (4): 3-0, 40

2. Wilbur-Creston: 3-0, 34

3. Liberty Christian: 3-0, 31

4. Odessa: 3-0, 21

5. Mossyrock: 2-1, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Neah Bay 7.