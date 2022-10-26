The Associated Press state football poll based on the votes of media across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points accrued in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Glacier Peak (7): 7-1, 104
2. Chiawana (4): 8-0, 89
3. Lake Stevens: 6-2, 80
4. Sumner: 7-1, 78
5. Kennedy Catholic: 7-1, 71
6. Emerald Ridge: 6-2, 42
7. Skyline: 6-1, 36
8. Camas: 5-3, 30
9. Graham-Kapowsin: 6-2, 24
10. Gonzaga Prep: 6-2, 22
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 16. Skyview 9.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (11): 8-0, 110
2. Eastside Catholic: 8-0, 99
3. O’Dea: 7-1, 75
4. Lincoln (Tacoma): 8-0, 74
5. Bellevue: 6-2, 65
6. Monroe: 8-0, 53
7. Mt. Spokane: 7-1, 27
8. Stanwood: 7-1, 22
9. Spanaway Lake: 7-1, 20
10. Ferndale: 6-2, 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 16. Mead 11.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (11): 8-0, 110
2. Enumclaw: 8-0, 92
3. Anacortes: 8-0, 80
4. W. F. West: 6-1, 79
5. Tumwater: 7-1, 65
6. North Kitsap: 7-1, 59
7. Othello: 7-1, 47
8. Sedro-Woolley: 6-2, 21
9. Washougal: 7-1, 18
10. Highline: 7-1, 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (10): 8-0, 109
2. Royal: 6-1, 96
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1): 8-0, 84
4. Tenino: 7-1, 67
5. Nooksack Valley: 7-1, 64
6. Eatonville: 5-1, 55
7. King’s: 7-1, 41
8. Montesano: 7-1, 36
9. LaCenter: 7-1, 33
10. Toppenish: 6-2, 7
(tie) Zillah: 6-3, 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9): 8-0, 90
2. Okanogan: 8-0, 80
3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 6-1, 65
(tie) Toledo: 6-1, 65
5. River View: 7-1, 46
6. Columbia (Burbank): 6-2, 35
7. Chewelah (Jenkins): 5-2, 26
8. Raymond: 6-2, 24
9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 5-3, 19
10. Coupeville: 6-1, 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 12.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8): 7-0, 80
2. Neah Bay: 6-0, 71
3. DeSales: 7-0, 61
4. Mossyrock: 7-0, 56
5. Liberty Christian: 8-0, 33
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12. Liberty Bell 7.
