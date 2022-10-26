The Associated Press state football poll based on the votes of media across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points accrued in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Glacier Peak (7): 7-1, 104

2. Chiawana (4): 8-0, 89

3. Lake Stevens: 6-2, 80

4. Sumner: 7-1, 78

5. Kennedy Catholic: 7-1, 71

6. Emerald Ridge: 6-2, 42

7. Skyline: 6-1, 36

8. Camas: 5-3, 30

9. Graham-Kapowsin: 6-2, 24

10. Gonzaga Prep: 6-2, 22

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 16. Skyview 9.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (11): 8-0, 110

2. Eastside Catholic: 8-0, 99

3. O’Dea: 7-1, 75

4. Lincoln (Tacoma): 8-0, 74

5. Bellevue: 6-2, 65

6. Monroe: 8-0, 53

7. Mt. Spokane: 7-1, 27

8. Stanwood: 7-1, 22

9. Spanaway Lake: 7-1, 20

10. Ferndale: 6-2, 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 16. Mead 11.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (11): 8-0, 110

2. Enumclaw: 8-0, 92

3. Anacortes: 8-0, 80

4. W. F. West: 6-1, 79

5. Tumwater: 7-1, 65

6. North Kitsap: 7-1, 59

7. Othello: 7-1, 47

8. Sedro-Woolley: 6-2, 21

9. Washougal: 7-1, 18

10. Highline: 7-1, 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (10): 8-0, 109

2. Royal: 6-1, 96

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1): 8-0, 84

4. Tenino: 7-1, 67

5. Nooksack Valley: 7-1, 64

6. Eatonville: 5-1, 55

7. King’s: 7-1, 41

8. Montesano: 7-1, 36

9. LaCenter: 7-1, 33

10. Toppenish: 6-2, 7

(tie) Zillah: 6-3, 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (9): 8-0, 90

2. Okanogan: 8-0, 80

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 6-1, 65

(tie) Toledo: 6-1, 65

5. River View: 7-1, 46

6. Columbia (Burbank): 6-2, 35

7. Chewelah (Jenkins): 5-2, 26

8. Raymond: 6-2, 24

9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 5-3, 19

10. Coupeville: 6-1, 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 12.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (8): 7-0, 80

2. Neah Bay: 6-0, 71

3. DeSales: 7-0, 61

4. Mossyrock: 7-0, 56

5. Liberty Christian: 8-0, 33

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12. Liberty Bell 7.