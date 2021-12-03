Whatever Saturday may bring, the trial that this high-school football season has wrought on the Lake Stevens Vikings has prepared them.

Even before the Vikings played their first game this fall, the COVID-19 pandemic took its shot. Lake Stevens was forced to cancel its first two games because of positive tests among the team.

“That was a pretty stressful start,” Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri said. “Our kids were just itching to play football. After 18 months, then to just get a taste. They wanted to work hard.”

Fast forward to this week, as Lake Stevens prepares to face Graham-Kapowsin for the Class 4A state title at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

In between, the Vikings played 11 games and won them all. They did so despite injuries that forced Lake Stevens to play four different quarterbacks.

It began in Week 8, when starting quarterback Grayson Murren went down with a late injury against Kamiak. With sophomore backup Kaden Laplaunt still in pandemic protocols from his own bout with COVID, starting running back Jayden Limar stepped into the QB position to finish a 35-28 victory over the Knights.

The Vikings ran a wildcat offense over the final minutes of that game.

Laplaunt was cleared to play the next week against Glacier Peak in the regular-season finale. Right at the end of that 34-28 win, the sophomore went down with a concussion.

“Our freshman was cleared on Monday for Emerald Ridge,” Tri said. “So we had to then adapt to his strengths.”

Kolten Matson hadn’t played since he injured an elbow in the first freshman game in September. But he was ready for that first postseason go — a district playoff game against the Jaguars.

“Then when we got Grayson back, all those extra things were in the arsenal,” Tri said. “Our playbook was wide open.”

Murren led the Vikings to victories over Gonzaga Prep (35-14) and Eastlake (45-28) last weekend in the state semifinals. But again, Lake Stevens faces uncertainty as it prepares for an undefeated showdown with the No. 1-seeded Eagles.

Late against the Wolves, Murren again took a hard hit, making his status unknown for the championship game.

“We’re not going into this scrambling,” Limar said. “We’ve had a very interesting year. We talk about it a lot. Obviously, it’s a shame that Grayson went down earlier in the year. But now, if it does happen (this week), we already know what it could be.”

Make no mistake, while Lake Stevens hasn’t had to rely on it’s top quarterback all season the Vikings certainly know that Murren is their leader.

“We only have 12 seniors on this team,” Tri said. “But they are tremendous leaders and captains for us. Grayson spent a lot of time calling guys up (during the shutdown). They all went to a park, threw it around.”

And developed a bond that has helped carry this team through all of the adversity.

“We may have had more talented teams in the past,” Tri said. “But we’ve never had a team that got along any better. We’ve had to kick guys out of the locker room after 20 or 30 minutes. They just enjoy sitting around and talking, whether it’s football, life, girls.”

The protocols for gathering indoors are posted all over. Tri said there are bright green signs used for the P.E. classes in school that tell students not to loiter in the locker room.

Lake Stevens is playing for the title for the fourth time in the school’s history and second time in the last three championship games (the Vikings lost the 2018 game, 52-20, to Union).

“It’s been an amazing feat,” Tri said. “I’ve been coaching football since 1994, and I’ve never seen anything like this season with guys stepping up.”