BOTHELL — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a player with the last name Limar helped lead the Lake Stevens Vikings to a 45-28 victory over second-seeded Eastlake in the Class 4A state football semifinals on Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium.

The surprise came in the fact that it was freshman Jayshon Limar who did most of the heavy lifting, especially in the second half, for the Vikings.

Limar scored three touchdowns, including a 29-yarder that sealed the victory for the No. 3 Vikings.

Limar shouldered much of the rushing attack in the second half with older brother Jayden, a junior, struggling with an illness and soreness from a few big hits suffered during the game. Jayshon carried the ball 10 times in the final two quarters for 68 yards and two of his three touchdowns.

“That feels great for me,” Jayshon Limar said. “I’m just glad that (coach Tom) Tri trusts me and that he’s able to get me the ball and I was able to show him what I can do.”

Counting on a freshman might not have been exactly what the Vikings had in mind, but it is indicative of their season. Countless times, the Vikings have faced adversity dating to the beginning of the season when their first two games were canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak, including an opening tilt against Eastlake.

Advertising

But every time the Vikings (11-0) were faced with a challenge, the team responded and continued to rack up victories leading to Saturday’s win, which clinched a spot in the state title game Saturday against top-ranked Graham-Kapowsin at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

“We had two games canceled because of COVID, and then we had to sit out during that quarantine time,” Tri said. “Then we had to come back and open up with O’Dea, which is a powerhouse in the state. Our kids were just excited for the opportunity to play, I think. Every week we just continue to gain more experience and more confidence. With that has come more and more success. That’s why it’s been really fun to watch this team progress.”

The Vikings have weapons all over the field at their skill positions, but Tri wasn’t surprised to see the freshman step up on the big stage.

“When Jayden is out there, he’s our electricity, but when Jayshon comes out we don’t change what we’re calling,” Tri said. “We expect him to carry the load just like Jayden has been carrying the load. It’s pretty rare to say in 22 years of being at Lake Stevens, but I can’t remember the last time I’ve ever said that about a freshman. … We’re riding a freshman to the state championship right now. It’s pretty impressive to say the least.”

Limar finished the game with 75 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns, but he wasn’t the only Vikings player to show out in the semifinal. Senior quarterback Grayson Murren finished the game 34 for 44 for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Murren’s favorite target was senior receiver Drew Carter, who caught 13 passes for 166 yards and two touchdown passes. The most important of which came on a fourth-and-4 midway through the fourth quarter. Leading 31-28, the Wolves needed a stop to have a chance to tie or take the lead, but Murren withstood a big hit and found Carter in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown, which gave the Vikings a cushion at 38-28.

“We were going to kick a field goal because I figured we needed the points, but a field goal would only put us up by six,” Tri said. “The whole offense was over there saying, ‘Why aren’t we going for it? We’re going to score.’ I figured I should probably listen to my team here. We drew up a play that we thought was going to work, and it did.”

Advertising

Limar added the final blow minutes later with his 29-yard scoring run.

For the Wolves, Saturday’s first trip to the semifinals was the only blemish on their 12-1 season. Despite the disappointment of coming up just short of the title game, Eastlake coach Kyle Snell was proud of his team’s effort all season.

“We had a great year, and it’s a really special group of kids,” Snell said. “Our goal from the start of the playoffs was one more week, and we fell one (week) short of that, but I couldn’t be more proud of our coaching staff and our kids.”