TACOMA — Baylor Thomas saved Lake Stevens as the clock ran down in regulation. Then Camille Jentzsch sent the Vikings into the quarterfinals.

Thomas drove the length of the floor in the final 17 seconds, snaked through the Rogers defense and made a layup to tie the fourth-seeded Vikings’ first-round Class 4A girls state basketball game with No. 13 Rogers of Puyallup.

Jentzsch’s turnaround basket at the rim with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in overtime proved to be the game winner in overtime as Lake Stevens survived the scare with a 41-37 victory over the upstart Rams at the Tacoma Dome.

“I’m just glad my teammates trust to get the ball to me in that situation,” Jentzsch said.

The victory advances Lake Stevens into a 12:15 p.m. quarterfinal against No. 3 seed Pasco on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s survive and advance; that’s the expression,” Lake Stevens coach Randy Edens said. “The first day is always the toughest.”

It was a game in which neither team could find the shooting touch.

Lake Stevens got in front early, and built a 14-11 lead after one quarter. But the Vikings ran cold once the second quarter began.

The Rams took advantage to score the first 11 points of the second quarter, culminating their run with a basket from Jenai Ancheta with 1:51 to go before halftime that put Rogers on top, 23-14. Thomas finally broke the spell with 1:25 left in the half, scooping in a layup as she was fouled.

Thomas added the free throw to cut the lead to six. On the Vikings’ next possession, Perla Ruiz made a three-pointer to shave the Rogers advantage to three at the break, 23-20.

“We made a couple there right at the end of the half, so I thought we were OK,” Edens said. “Then they got off to a sluggish start in the third there. But we just couldn’t get over the hump, at least until the end.”

Ah, the end.

Lake Stevens still trailed with just under four minutes to play, 31-30. But with 3:41 left, Jentzsch made a three-pointer to give the Vikings their first lead (33-31) since it was 14-13 with 5:37 to go in the second quarter.

The contest stayed right there into the final 29 seconds of regulation. That’s when the Rams got a driving layup from Karinna Tel off an inbounds play to tie it again, 33-33. Tel was fouled but missed the free throw that would have given Rogers the lead.

Seconds later, Tel made what appeared to be the defensive play of the game, tapping and stealing the ball near the midcourt line and racing in for another layup with 17 seconds left. She was fouled, as well, but again missed the free throw to extend a 35-33 lead.

That’s when Taylor went to work. She took the outlet pass off the Tel miss and quickly started down the floor. Rogers had pulled everyone off the lane for the free throw, and were back near the defensive lane.

Still, none of the Rams could stop Taylor, who scored the game-tying hoop, the last two points of her team-high 12.

“She’s the one person you want to have the ball in her hands at that moment,” Edens said. “She wants that moment.”

The Rams scored the first points of the overtime, making 2 of 4 free throws on consecutive possessions to go up 37-35 with 3:15 left. But Lake Stevens tied it with two Cloie Pattison free throws. Jentzsch scored the game-winner as Rogers missed two layups in the final minute and a half.