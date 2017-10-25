The No. 10 Vikings, who have won six straight league titles and 30 consecutive league games, are on the road at No. 4 Monroe in a matchup of teams unbeaten in Wesco 4A play.

Tom Tri did care about one number this season.

The Lake Stevens football coach graduated from Cascade and knew he was near his 100th career win. “Wouldn’t it be cool to get that against my old school?” he told his wife in passing.

The Vikings beat the Bruins 55-7 last week, but only the couple knew about the coaching milestone until after the game. Tri said numbers like six straight Wesco 4A titles and 30 straight league wins just aren’t important.

But those two are on the line when Lake Stevens plays at Monroe Friday. The Bearcats, who are fourth in The Seattle Times’ Class 4A poll, will try to put an end to the Vikings’ dominance.

“We talk more about legacy and playing as many home games (in the playoffs) as possible,” said Tri, whose team is back in the rankings at No. 10. “With that usually comes league titles and streaks.”

Numbers Tri is concerned about are the eight sophomores starters for the Vikings (7-1, 6-0 Wesco). Monroe (8-0, 6-0) has senior-laden offensive and defensive lines, which have helped it total 2,066 yards passing and 2,030 yards rushing with two shutouts.

“When it comes down to it, I would take a senior over a sophomore just because they have better leadership and there’s a sense of urgency your senior year,” Tri said. “Monroe’s got that advantage over us. We’re going to have to find a way to overcome that.”

Monroe coach Michael Bumpus appreciates the nod, but hasn’t forgotten being in the same position last season against Lake Stevens and watching the game end 42-3.

“I hope it’s a battle and not a blowout,” Bumpus said. “(Last year) we didn’t have experience being in big moments. We haven’t had a lot of success here over the last 25 years. Us being there last year in that moment has prepared us more for this year.”

Worst to first

Hazen, which won one North Puget Sound League game last season, is playing for a piece of the NPSL Cascade Division title Friday. The Highlanders (6-2, 5-1 NPSL) are in a three-way tie atop the standings with Tahoma (6-2, 5-1) and Kentwood (6-2, 5-1).

Hazen, which hosts Tahoma at Renton Memorial Stadium Thursday, lost to Kentwood 52-48 in September. The latter plays Kentlake (5-3, 4-2).

A balanced playbook featuring senior running back Delvon McNeely (1,343 yards, 24 TDs) and sophomore quarterback Jaxon Ingram (2,196, 22) has been Hazen’s key for the turnaround.

Early exit

West Seattle removed itself from Metro League postseason play. The decision was based on inexperience and size, not the Wildcats’ winless record, according to athletic director Corey Sorenson. On a roster of 44 players, nine are seniors while just eight weigh more than 200 pounds.

West Seattle (0-8) closed its season with a 48-6 loss to Bishop Blanchet.

“Usually you don’t have freshmen and sophomores playing eight varsity games in a year,” said Sorenson, noting the team didn’t suffer any major injuries this season. “We were looking at it from a development standpoint. And there’s definitely excitement about the program. You can’t say that too often after you lose every game. But kids are excited to come back.”

Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Rainier Beach and Garfield earned byes this week as part of their finish in the Metro’s Mountain Division. Eastside (8-0, 5-0) clinched the league title and league’s top playoff seed.

Notes

• Edmonds-Woodway (7-1, 5-0), which is eighth in The Seattle Times’ Class 3A rankings, can retain its Wesco 3A South title with a win against visiting Snohomish (5-3, 4-1) on Friday. EWHS is led by junior running back Capassio Cherry, who has 1,095 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.

• The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association lifted Bellevue’s postseason ban, but it did not affect the Wolverines’ conference title hopes. Regardless of its outcome against Lake Washington on Friday, Bellevue is ineligible to the win the Kingco 2A/3A championship. The Wolverines (7-1, 4-0) are banned from claiming that title until the 2019 season, a total of four years.