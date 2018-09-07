The Vikings, the No. 6 team in Class 4A, held off the Abes, who are the No. 2 Class 3A team in the state 38-21.

LAKE STEVENS — Lake Stevens and Lincoln won’t square off in the Tacoma Dome this season, but both sides could still find themselves on the Dome’s turf in December.

In an early season test of two top teams in their respective classifications, Lake Stevens, No. 6 in Class 4A, and Lincoln, the second-ranked Class 3A team, squared off in a nonconference game Friday night. Lake Stevens quarterback Tre Long threw for 230 yards and four touchdown passes to help the Vikings pull away late and defeat Lincoln 38-21 at Lake Stevens High School.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri said. “You could tell it was week two, because we made a few mistakes. So did they. But our guys were resilient. They just played for four quarters and didn’t give up.”

With a 21-14 lead at halftime, Lake Stevens (2-0) came out of the break and marched down the field, with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Long to Kasen Kinchen to complete the drive. The Lincoln offense again struggled to move the chains in the second half for the second consecutive week.

Lake Stevens has qualified for the state tournament the last four years and six of the past seven seasons. The Vikings are off to another strong start thanks to Long, who completed 20 of his 33 attempts.

“He can sit in the pocket and throw the ball all over the field,” Tri said, “but he’s also pretty nifty, and he’s going to make some guys miss and we’ve got to utilize his legs a little bit.”

Skyler Reyna had three receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Tom Lewis led the Vikings’ ground attack with 102 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Dallas Landeros added 17 carries for 95 yards.

Lewis scored on a 7-yard run to open the scoring before a 19-yard touchdown pass from Long to Reyna, who outjumped two Lincoln defenders in the back of the end zone to bring the ball in. After Lincoln tied the score, Lake Stevens reclaimed the lead with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Joe Gonzales.

Lincoln’s first score came on what appeared to be a blown coverage by the Vikings defense. Abes receiver Armoni Bashay ran right past the Lake Stevens defenders and caught a wide-open pass from Filer late in the first quarter. Lincoln added another score on Filer’s 36-yard scramble.

Filer was 8 of 26 for 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 51 yards and another touchdown on the ground on seven carries for Lincoln, which has qualified for the state tournament the last four seasons.

“That’s what I want the kids to keep in perspective too: It’s not like we’re losing to an average team,” Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto said. “But, playing good teams really exposes the things we need to work on. So, that’s the plan. We still have all our goals attainable.”