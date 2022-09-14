The Associated Press Washington state football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, record this season through Week 2 and score in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (4): 1-1, 69
2. Glacier Peak (2): 2-0, 68
3. Sumner (1): 2-0, 55
4. Eastlake: 2-0, 54
5. Puyallup (1): 2-0, 40
6. Gonzaga Prep: 1-1, 39
7. Bothell: 1-1, 33
8. Graham-Kapowsin: 1-1, 22
9. Richland: 2-0, 20
10. Chiawana: 2-0, 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kennedy Catholic 8. Emerald Ridge 8.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (7): 2-0, 87
2. O’Dea: 2-0, 75
3. Bellevue (2): 0-2, 65
4. Eastside Catholic: 2-0, 63
5. Kennewick: 2-0, 47
6. Garfield: 2-0, 42
7. Lincoln (Tacoma): 2-0, 38
8. Rainier Beach: 2-0, 21
9. Lakes: 1-0, 17
10. Stanwood: 2-0, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Monroe 7.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (9): 2-0, 90
2. Tumwater: 2-0, 81
3. Prosser: 2-0, 61
(tie) Enumclaw: 2-0, 61
5. North Kitsap: 1-1, 60
6. Sedro-Woolley: 2-0, 43
7. W. F. West: 1-1, 37
8. Othello: 1-1, 24
9. Anacortes: 2-0, 17
10. Fife: 2-0, 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (7): 2-0, 88
2. Eatonville (2): 2-0, 79
3. King’s: 2-0, 65
4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 2-0, 59
5. Nooksack Valley: 2-0, 47
6. Tenino: 2-0, 40
7. Lynden Christian: 2-0, 39
8. Toppenish: 1-1, 35
9. Freeman: 1-1, 14
10. LaCenter: 1-1, 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 7.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (6): 2-0, 69
2. Okanogan (1): 2-0, 62
3. Onalaska: 1-1, 43
4. Forks: 1-0, 41
5. Liberty (Spangle): 2-0, 36
6. Adna: 1-1, 29
7. Raymond: 2-0, 24
8. Davenport: 2-0, 21
9. River View: 2-0, 19
10. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 1-1, 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: Toledo 13.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (6): 2-0, 60
2. Wilbur-Creston; 1-1, 47
(tie) Neah Bay: 2-0, 47
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 2-0 30
5. DeSales (Walla Walla): 2-0. 20
(tie) Mossyrock: 2-0, 20
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 16.
