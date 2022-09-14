The Associated Press Washington state football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, record this season through Week 2 and score in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (4): 1-1, 69

2. Glacier Peak (2): 2-0, 68

3. Sumner (1): 2-0, 55

4. Eastlake: 2-0, 54

5. Puyallup (1): 2-0, 40

6. Gonzaga Prep: 1-1, 39

7. Bothell: 1-1, 33

8. Graham-Kapowsin: 1-1, 22

9. Richland: 2-0, 20

10. Chiawana: 2-0, 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kennedy Catholic 8. Emerald Ridge 8.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (7): 2-0, 87

2. O’Dea: 2-0, 75

3. Bellevue (2): 0-2, 65

4. Eastside Catholic: 2-0, 63

5. Kennewick: 2-0, 47

6. Garfield: 2-0, 42

7. Lincoln (Tacoma): 2-0, 38

8. Rainier Beach: 2-0, 21

9. Lakes: 1-0, 17

10. Stanwood: 2-0, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Monroe 7.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (9): 2-0, 90

2. Tumwater: 2-0, 81

3. Prosser: 2-0, 61

(tie) Enumclaw: 2-0, 61

5. North Kitsap: 1-1, 60

6. Sedro-Woolley: 2-0, 43

7. W. F. West: 1-1, 37

8. Othello: 1-1, 24

9. Anacortes: 2-0, 17

10. Fife: 2-0, 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 7.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7): 2-0, 88

2. Eatonville (2): 2-0, 79

3. King’s: 2-0, 65

4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 2-0, 59

5. Nooksack Valley: 2-0, 47

6. Tenino: 2-0, 40

7. Lynden Christian: 2-0, 39

8. Toppenish: 1-1, 35

9. Freeman: 1-1, 14

10. LaCenter: 1-1, 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 7.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (6): 2-0, 69

2. Okanogan (1): 2-0, 62

3. Onalaska: 1-1, 43

4. Forks: 1-0, 41

5. Liberty (Spangle): 2-0, 36

6. Adna: 1-1, 29

7. Raymond: 2-0, 24

8. Davenport: 2-0, 21

9. River View: 2-0, 19

10. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 1-1, 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Toledo 13.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (6): 2-0, 60

2. Wilbur-Creston; 1-1, 47

(tie) Neah Bay: 2-0, 47

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 2-0 30

5. DeSales (Walla Walla): 2-0. 20

(tie) Mossyrock: 2-0, 20

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 16.