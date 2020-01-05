Jordyn Jenkins hopes to return to the court in time to help the top-ranked Kentridge High School girls basketball team make another run at a Class 4A state championship.

But the 6-foot-2, five-star forward will be resting a sore knee as the Chargers (9-1, 5-0 league) resume North Puget Sound League play Wednesday at Tahoma (9-1, 5-0) — and could be out the remainder of the regular season.

“It probably will end up being like that, but we’ll just have to see,” she said of the timeline.

Jenkins, who was The Seattle Times State Player of the Year last season and has signed with USC, injured her left knee on Dec. 28 and said Sunday she is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday afternoon.

“I just have to wait it out,” Jenkins said, noting she has been icing regularly and using crutches most of the time.

An X-ray taken Dec. 31 was inconclusive, but Jenkins said she can’t straighten the knee, which seems “locked in place” and she limps when she puts weight on it.

Advertising

“The X-ray didn’t show anything wrong with the bone, so I guess that’s good,” she said.

The injury occurred when Jenkins was hustling for a loose ball in the third quarter of the Top of the Peak semifinal game against Mount Spokane, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

“It was on the sideline and I kind of jumped to save it and I landed on my left foot and it planted and my knee buckled and kind of bent the wrong way,” she said. “I ended up kind of throwing myself into the bleachers, and that was it. … I was obviously scared and there was pain for sure.”

Jenkins left with 14 points and seven rebounds and the Chargers were able to pull off a 62-59 victory. But they sorely missed their four-year starter in the championship game two days later as they were crushed by unranked Beamer (9-2) of Federal Way, 62-39.

Jenkins, the NPSL Cascade Division MVP last year, is averaging 20.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 steals this season and is ranked as high as No. 28 nationally (No. 6 at her position). She helped Kentridge win its lone state championship as a freshman in 2017.

The Chargers placed fourth in 2018 and third last year and Jenkins still has another title run in mind.

“I do want to get back for playoffs and still try to win state, nothing has changed,” she said. “I do want to rest and make sure I’m 100 percent back, but I do also want to return to play. … I’m just trying to keep a positive attitude.”