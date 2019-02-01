Ravet has 2,857 career points, which passes Lance Den Boer of Sunnyside Christian, who finished his career with 2,851 points.

With a nifty move under the basket, Kittitas’ Brock Ravet became Washington’s career high-school boys basketball scoring leader Friday afternoon.

Ravet had 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Coyotes in a 72-22 win against Walla Walla Academy.

Ravet has 2,857 career points, which passes Lance Den Boer of Sunnyside Christian, who finished his career with 2,851 points.

Den Boer led Sunnyside Christian to a Class B state title in 2002. He originally played at Washington State before finishing his career at Central Washington.

Ravet, a 6-foot-1 guard, is committed to Gonzaga. He is rated a three-star guard by 247Sports.com and is the No. 5 senior in the state.

Your Washington State boys All Time scoring leader: Brock Ravet. #wabkbscores pic.twitter.com/cFJnVRFA7W — Luke Olson (@lukeolsonb) February 1, 2019

Player,years,points

1. Brock Ravet, Kittitas, 2016-19, 2,857

2. Lance Den Boer, Sunnyside Christian, 1999-2003, 2,851

3. Jeremy Groth, Curlew, 1996-2000, 2,447

4. Steven Gray, Chimacum/Bainbridge, 2003-07, 2,415

5. Ryan Hansen, Cascade (Leavenworth), 1992-96, 2,411

6. Joe Harris, Chelan, 2006-09, 2,399

7. Isiah Brown, Lakeside, 2012-15, 2,372

7. Luke Ridnour, Blaine, 1996-2000, 2,372

9. Ross Jorgusen, Thorp/Toledo, 1993-97, 2,323

10. Dale Smith, Brewster, 1973-77, 2,302