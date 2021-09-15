The third installment of The Associated Press state football poll was released Wednesday.

The biggest change has Eastside Catholic dropping two spots in the Class 3A rankings after losing in Colorado, loosening the Metro League’s grip on the top three spots. Still, King County has four of the top five spots in Class 3A.

Class 4A

1, Graham-Kapowsin (99) 2-0 99

2. Gonzaga Prep (1) 2-0 90

3. Bothell 2-0 60

4. Puyallup 2-0 60

5. Sumner 6-0 50

6. Union 2-0 44

7. Lake Stevens 0-0 38

8. Glacier Peak 2-0 26

9. Skyview 2-0 24

10. Kamiakin 2-0 22

Others receiving 6 or more points: Woodinville 8.

Class 3A

1, O’Dea (10) 2-0 100

2. Seattle Prep 2-0 83

3. Bellevue 2-0 77

4. Yelm 2-0 72

5. Eastside Catholic 1-1 56

6. Kennewick 2-0 38

7. Marysville-Pilchuck 2-0 37

8. Ferndale 2-0 33

9. Spanaway Lake 0-0 21

10. Mount Spokane 1-0 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2A

1, Tumwater (10) 2-0 100

2. Squalicum 1-0 85

3. Lynden 1-1 69

4. North Kitsap 2-0 65

5. Lakewood 1-1 48

6. Hockinson 1-0 45

7. Ridgefield 2-0 44

8. Archbishop Murphy 1-1 29

9. Prosser 2-0 27

10. Steilacoom 0-0 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: North Central 7. 11. Enumclaw 7.

Class 1A

1, Royal (9) 2-0 90

2. Eatonville 2-0 81

3. Toppenish 2-0 68

4. Mount Baker 1-1 55

5. LaCenter 2-0 51

6. Montesano 2-0 41

7. Riversider 2-0 33

8. Lynden Christian 0-2 28

9. Zillah 1-1 22

10. Connell 2-0 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2B

1, Kalama (6) 1-0 87

2. Napavine (3) 2-0

3. Okanogan 2-0 67

4. Columbia (Burbank) 2-0 51

5. Onalaska 1-1 45

t6. Toledo 2-0 41

t6. Forks 1-0 41

8. Lake Roosevelt 1-0 31

9. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 2-0 27

10. Chewelah (Jenkins) 1-1 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Wahkiakum 8.

Class 1B

1, Odessa (8) 2-0 80

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2-0 71

3. Lummi 2-0 65

4. Quilcene 1-0 49

5. Naselle 1-1 37

Others receiving 6 or more points: Winlock 12.