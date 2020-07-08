The Kevin Durant National Hoopfest Series is headed to Seattle this winter.

The event was established in 2011 as the Penny Hardaway Classic and features the nation’s top high-school boys basketball players. Durant, a 10-time NBA all-star and league champion, joined for this go-round to hold games in five cities across the U.S.

Seattle is the first stop with boys basketball games at Garfield and O’Dea from Dec. 4-5. The host programs and local teams in Bellevue, Auburn, Nathan Hale, Eastside Catholic, Puyallup, Sumner and Olympia will play nonleague games against programs from across the nation.

The Hoopfest Series will move on to play games in Dallas (Dec. 11-12), Memphis (Jan. 8-9, 2021), Durant’s native Washington D.C. (MLK Weekend) and Tampa, Fla. (Jan. 22-23, 2021).

Below is the tentative schedule for Seattle’s stop and players expected to participate:

Friday, Dec. 4 at Garfield

5 p.m. Bellevue vs. Lancaster (Texas)

6:30 o.m. Auburn vs. Ischool Lewisville (Texas)

8 p.m. Oak Hill Academy vs. Garfield

Friday, Dec. 4 at O’Dea

6:30 p.m. Nathan Hale vs. Wagner (Texas)

8 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. O’Dea

Saturday, Dec. 5th at Garfield

12:30 p.m. Cathedral (Texas) vs. Puyallup

2 p.m. Lancaster (Texas) vs. Sumner

3:30 p.m. Wagner (Texas) vs. Olympia

5 p.m. Eastside Catholic vs. Sunrise Christian

6:30 p.m. Garfield vs. Ischool of Lewisville

8 p.m. O’Dea vs. Oak Hill Academy (Calif.)

ESPN player rankings 2021

ESPN #3 Paolo Banchero (O’Dea)

ESPN #11 Kennedy Chandler(Sunrise Christian)

ESPN #16 Kendall Brown (Sunrise Christian)

ESPN #30 Jerrell Colbert(Wagner)

ESPN #37 Jackson Grant (Olympia)

ESPN #42 Zach Clemence (Sunrise Christian)

ESPN #61 Nolan Hickman (East Side Catholic)

ESPN #65 Shane Nowell (East Side Catholic)

ESPN Player rankings 2022