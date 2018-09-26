The 6-foot-3 forward is a 4.5-star recruit according to ProspectsNation.com and is ranked as the No. 40 player in the nation in her class.

Kentridge forward JaQuaya Miller decided to stay close to home because it felt like home.

The 6-foot-3 senior forward committed to the Washington women’s basketball team on Monday night, saying the coaching staff made UW feel “like it was going to a different family.”

Miller is a 4.5-star recruit according to ProspectsNation.com and is ranked as the No. 40 player in the nation in her class.

Miller said that the Huskies have been recruiting her for several years, and that didn’t change when Jody Wynn took over before last season.

“The new staff … really just came to me with open arms,” said Miller, who guided Kentridge to a Class 4A state title as a sophomore. “The atmosphere at the school and on the court seemed like a place I needed to be.”

Miller said she was also considering UCLA and Oregon.

Miller said the UW staff said told her she would be “positionless” at UW and they planned to use her versatility, not just her game in the post.