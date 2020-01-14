Jordyn Jenkins will miss the remainder of basketball season as she faces surgery to repair an ACL tear in her left knee, she confirmed Tuesday.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-2, five-star senior forward at Kentridge High School who has signed with USC, was upbeat after getting the news from her doctor Tuesday morning following last week’s MRI.

“I’m doing pretty good, actually,” she said. “I’ve been trying to stay positive all along and I think I knew it was my ACL, so I’m kind of glad I thought that way. Of course I was sad at first, but I had kind of prepared myself, so it’s like, I’m all right and I know I’ll get better.”

Jenkins, who was The Seattle Times State Player of the Year last season, said she and her parents are meeting with a surgeon Wednesday. She suffered the injury during a tournament game on Dec. 28. She had been averaging 20.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 steals and had keyed a 9-0 start that had the Chargers ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. They have since lost two of their past three and are ranked fifth.

Kentridge coach Brad McDowell called it “extremely tough news to swallow.”

“I personally hate when bad things happen to good kids,” he said. “The team is going to miss her energy and skill on the floor, but she is going to be with us at every game helping her teammates out and giving them support — just like the KR family is going to be there to help her get through rehab.”

Jenkins, who helped Kentridge win its first state championship as a freshman and keyed two other top-four finishes, said her USC coaches have been encouraging. The MRI did not show a complete tear, or any other ligament damage — which should mean a quicker recovery and potential return to play in November or December, Jenkins was told.

“USC is still going to get a very special person and athlete,” McDowell said.

Jenkins did get some good news Tuesday as she was nominated to be a McDonald’s All-American.