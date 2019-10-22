Kentridge forward Jordyn Jenkins announced on Twitter on Monday night that she will play collegiately at USC.

Jenkins is a five-star forward, according to ESPN, which names her the No. 40 player in the nation in the Class of 2020. ProspectsNation.com lists the 6-foot-2 forward as a four-star player and the No. 28 player in the nation.

Jenkins was The Seattle Times state player of the year last season after guiding the Chargers (26-3) to a third consecutive top-four finish at the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament. She averaged 21.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Kentridge has gone 78-11 in her three years.

She was a key part of the Chargers’ state-title team as a freshman, teaming with JaQuaya Miller, who committed to Washington.

Jenkins kept the commitment message simple, tweeting just “fight on” with a few emojis.