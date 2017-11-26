Class 4A Top 10
1. Kentridge Chargers (26-5 last season)
6-3 junior JaQuaya Miller keys Chargers’ back-to-back title hopes and is surrounded by other DI talent
First up: Wednesday at Bellarmine Prep
2. Central Valley Bears (26-1)
Bears expected to repeat last season before upset loss in quarterfinals and Hull twins (UConn) haven’t forgotten
First up: Dec. 5 at Mead
3. Moses Lake Chiefs (21-5)
Jamie Loera (ASU) leads hungry team hoping to improve on three straight top-five finishes
First up: Thursday vs. Southridge
4. Bellarmine Prep Lions (26-3)
All five starters return from semifinal squad that knocked off CV and went on to place third
First up: Wednesday vs. Kentridge
5. Eastlake Wolves (19-7)
Gina Marxen (Idaho) is a handful who heads a veteran squad expected to make a trophy push
First up: Friday vs. Mount Spokane (at Lewis & Clark in Spokane)
6. Woodinville Falcons (19-5)
With four starters back from top-eight team, and a promising freshman, Falcons envision a deep run
First up: At Arlington
7. Lake Stevens Vikings (17-5)
Kylee Griffin (Gonzaga signee) can make a difference in any game, but she won’t have to carry Vikings by herself
First up: Wednesday vs. Arlington
8. Sunnyside Grizzlies (20-5)
Grizzlies reached state quarterfinals last season with some strong underclassmen and should return
First up: Thursday at East Valley-Yakima
9. Kentlake Falcons (22-6)
Core of 2017 top-eight team is back with sights on a return trip to Tacoma and some hardware
First up: Lost to Gig Harbor 59-54 Saturday
10. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (24-2)
Don’t write Grizzlies off just because they lost three great scorers from second-place team
First up: Wednesday vs. Stanwood
On the bubble
Auburn Riverside, Beamer, Camas, Chiawana, Gonzaga Prep, Lewis & Clark, Mead, Skyview
Class 3A Top 10
1. Kamiakin Braves (24-2)
Highly regarded Oumou Toure is one of three junior starters back for fourth-place Braves
First up: Friday at Camas
2. West Seattle Wildcats (20-5)
Ask around about Wildcats (quarterfinalists in 2017) and most common reply is “loaded”
First up: Wednesday vs. Bothell
3. Prairie Falcons (20-5)
No seniors? No problem for talented Falcons, who return seven from top-16 squad
First up: Dec. 4 at Tumwater
4. Garfield Bulldogs (17-9)
Juanita Agosto is gone, but other four starters return and Bulldogs added scorer from Beach
First up: Tuesday at Wilson
5. Lincoln Abes (21-8)
Abes reached state semifinals last season and have the bulk of that proven team back
First up: Wednesday at Bellevue
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (21-9)
Despite a young roster, Panthers just missed a top-six finish and should contend again
First up: Friday at Eastside Catholic
7. Stanwood Spartans (20-6)
Tall, athletic and deep – Spartans have ingredients necessary to take home state trophy
First up: Wednesday at Glacier Peak
8. Bethel Braves (20-6)
Brown sisters return to key another run to state quarterfinals – and possibly beyond
First up: Monday vs. Graham-Kapowsin
9. Gig Harbor Tides (20-5)
Tides reached Final Eight with just three seniors on their 2017 roster
First up: Beat Kentlake 59-54 Saturday
10. Mount Spokane Wildcats (18-6)
Wildcats are always battle-tested in tough 4A/3A GSL and nearly got to Tacoma last season
First up: Tuesday vs. Richland
On the bubble
Bellevue , Bishop Blanchet, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mercer Island, Rainier Beach, Snohomish, Timberline, Wilson
