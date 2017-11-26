Class 4A Top 10

1. Kentridge Chargers (26-5 last season)

6-3 junior JaQuaya Miller keys Chargers’ back-to-back title hopes and is surrounded by other DI talent

First up: Wednesday at Bellarmine Prep

2. Central Valley Bears (26-1)

Bears expected to repeat last season before upset loss in quarterfinals and Hull twins (UConn) haven’t forgotten

First up: Dec. 5 at Mead

3. Moses Lake Chiefs (21-5)

Jamie Loera (ASU) leads hungry team hoping to improve on three straight top-five finishes

First up: Thursday vs. Southridge

4. Bellarmine Prep Lions (26-3)

All five starters return from semifinal squad that knocked off CV and went on to place third

First up: Wednesday vs. Kentridge

5. Eastlake Wolves (19-7)

Gina Marxen (Idaho) is a handful who heads a veteran squad expected to make a trophy push

First up: Friday vs. Mount Spokane (at Lewis & Clark in Spokane)

6. Woodinville Falcons (19-5)

With four starters back from top-eight team, and a promising freshman, Falcons envision a deep run

First up: At Arlington

7. Lake Stevens Vikings (17-5)

Kylee Griffin (Gonzaga signee) can make a difference in any game, but she won’t have to carry Vikings by herself

First up: Wednesday vs. Arlington

8. Sunnyside Grizzlies (20-5)

Grizzlies reached state quarterfinals last season with some strong underclassmen and should return

First up: Thursday at East Valley-Yakima

9. Kentlake Falcons (22-6)

Core of 2017 top-eight team is back with sights on a return trip to Tacoma and some hardware

First up: Lost to Gig Harbor 59-54 Saturday

10. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (24-2)

Don’t write Grizzlies off just because they lost three great scorers from second-place team

First up: Wednesday vs. Stanwood

On the bubble

Auburn Riverside, Beamer, Camas, Chiawana, Gonzaga Prep, Lewis & Clark, Mead, Skyview

Class 3A Top 10

1. Kamiakin Braves (24-2)

Highly regarded Oumou Toure is one of three junior starters back for fourth-place Braves

First up: Friday at Camas

2. West Seattle Wildcats (20-5)

Ask around about Wildcats (quarterfinalists in 2017) and most common reply is “loaded”

First up: Wednesday vs. Bothell

3. Prairie Falcons (20-5)

No seniors? No problem for talented Falcons, who return seven from top-16 squad

First up: Dec. 4 at Tumwater

4. Garfield Bulldogs (17-9)

Juanita Agosto is gone, but other four starters return and Bulldogs added scorer from Beach

First up: Tuesday at Wilson

5. Lincoln Abes (21-8)

Abes reached state semifinals last season and have the bulk of that proven team back

First up: Wednesday at Bellevue

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (21-9)

Despite a young roster, Panthers just missed a top-six finish and should contend again

First up: Friday at Eastside Catholic

7. Stanwood Spartans (20-6)

Tall, athletic and deep – Spartans have ingredients necessary to take home state trophy

First up: Wednesday at Glacier Peak

8. Bethel Braves (20-6)

Brown sisters return to key another run to state quarterfinals – and possibly beyond

First up: Monday vs. Graham-Kapowsin

9. Gig Harbor Tides (20-5)

Tides reached Final Eight with just three seniors on their 2017 roster

First up: Beat Kentlake 59-54 Saturday

10. Mount Spokane Wildcats (18-6)

Wildcats are always battle-tested in tough 4A/3A GSL and nearly got to Tacoma last season

First up: Tuesday vs. Richland

On the bubble

Bellevue , Bishop Blanchet, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mercer Island, Rainier Beach, Snohomish, Timberline, Wilson