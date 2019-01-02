But Garfield makes a strong case for Class 3A No. 1, as does Woodinville in Class 4A.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Kentridge Chargers (11-1)
Next: at Kent-Meridian, Hazen
2. Woodinville Falcons (10-1)
Next: Mount Si, at Eastlake
3. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (9-1)
Next: Jackson, Mariner
4. Lewis and Clark Tigers (9-2)
Next: North Central, at Central Valley
5. Skyview Storm (12-1)
Next: Battle Ground, at Camas
6. Eastlake Wolves (9-3)
Next: at Redmond, Woodinville
7. Sunnyside Grizzlies (9-2)
Next: at Davis, Eastmont
8. Central Valley Bears (8-1)
Next: at Mount Spokane, at Gonzaga Prep
9. Inglemoor Vikings (10-2)
Next: Skyline, Newport
10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (7-2)
Next: at Olympia, Emerald Ridge
Class 3A Top 10
1. Kamiakin Braves (9-0)
Next: at Kennewick, Hermiston
2. Garfield Bulldogs (9-1)
Next: Holy Names, at Lakeside
3. Prairie Falcons (9-1)
Next: at Fort Vancouver, at Mountain View
4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (10-0)
Next: Central Valley, at Shadle Park
5. West Seattle Wildcats (6-1)
Next: Sequim, at Nathan Hale
6. Wilson Rams (9-1)
Next: at Bethel, at Spanaway Lake
7. Seattle Prep Panthers (9-2)
Next: Franklin, Cleveland
8. Kennewick Lions (8-1)
Next: Kamiakin, at Walla Walla
9. Franklin Quakers (7-3)
Next: Blanchet, at Seattle Prep
10. Shorecrest Highlanders (6-1)
Next: Redmond, Marysville-Pilchuck
