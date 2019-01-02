But Garfield makes a strong case for Class 3A No. 1, as does Woodinville in Class 4A.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Kentridge Chargers (11-1)

Next: at Kent-Meridian, Hazen

2. Woodinville Falcons (10-1)

Next: Mount Si, at Eastlake

3. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (9-1)

Next: Jackson, Mariner

4. Lewis and Clark Tigers (9-2)

Next: North Central, at Central Valley

5. Skyview Storm (12-1)

Next: Battle Ground, at Camas

6. Eastlake Wolves (9-3)

Next: at Redmond, Woodinville

7. Sunnyside Grizzlies (9-2)

Next: at Davis, Eastmont

8. Central Valley Bears (8-1)

Next: at Mount Spokane, at Gonzaga Prep

9. Inglemoor Vikings (10-2)

Next: Skyline, Newport

10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (7-2)

Next: at Olympia, Emerald Ridge

Class 3A Top 10

1. Kamiakin Braves (9-0)

Next: at Kennewick, Hermiston

2. Garfield Bulldogs (9-1)

Next: Holy Names, at Lakeside

3. Prairie Falcons (9-1)

Next: at Fort Vancouver, at Mountain View

4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (10-0)

Next: Central Valley, at Shadle Park

5. West Seattle Wildcats (6-1)

Next: Sequim, at Nathan Hale

6. Wilson Rams (9-1)

Next: at Bethel, at Spanaway Lake

7. Seattle Prep Panthers (9-2)

Next: Franklin, Cleveland

8. Kennewick Lions (8-1)

Next: Kamiakin, at Walla Walla

9. Franklin Quakers (7-3)

Next: Blanchet, at Seattle Prep

10. Shorecrest Highlanders (6-1)

Next: Redmond, Marysville-Pilchuck

