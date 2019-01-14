Seven girls basketball teams in the state have one loss or less in the 4A and 3A classifications.
Class 4A Girls Top 10
1. Kentridge Chargers (14-1)
Next: at Kentlake, at Kentwood
2. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (12-1)
Next: at Cascade, Monroe
3. Lewis and Clark Tigers (11-3)
Next: at Ferris, at Mead
4. Eastlake Wolves (12-4)
Next: at Issaquah, at North Creek
5. Woodinville Falcons (13-2)
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Next: Inglemoor, at Bothell
6. Inglemoor Vikings (14-2)
Next: at Woodinville, at Redmond
7. Central Valley Bears (11-2)
Next: University, Shadle Park
8. Skyview Storm (13-2)
Next: Union, Heritage
9. Sunnyside Grizzlies (12-2)
Next: at West Valley-Yakima, Moses Lake
10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (10-2)
Next: at Curtis, South Kitsap
Class 3A Top 10
1. Kamiakin Braves (13-0)
Next: at Hanford, Richland
2. Garfield Bulldogs (13-2)
Next: at Chief Sealth, at Nathan Hale
3. Prairie Falcons (12-1)
Next: Hudson’s Bay, at Evergreen
4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (14-0)
Next: at Mead, Rogers
5. West Seattle Wildcats (12-1)
Next: at Franklin, Roosevelt
6. Shorecrest Scots (12-1)
Next: at Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood
7. Seattle Prep Panthers (12-2)
Next: at Blanchet, Kentlake
8. Gig Harbor Tides (10-4)
Next: at Central Kitsap, Shelton
9. Peninsula Seahawks (10-3)
Next: North Thurston, at Yelm
10. Roosevelt Roughriders (10-3)
Next: at Cleveland, at West Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.