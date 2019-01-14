Seven girls basketball teams in the state have one loss or less in the 4A and 3A classifications.

Class 4A Girls Top 10

1. Kentridge Chargers (14-1)

Next: at Kentlake, at Kentwood

2. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (12-1)

Next: at Cascade, Monroe

3. Lewis and Clark Tigers (11-3)

Next: at Ferris, at Mead

4. Eastlake Wolves (12-4)

Next: at Issaquah, at North Creek

5. Woodinville Falcons (13-2)

Next: Inglemoor, at Bothell

6. Inglemoor Vikings (14-2)

Next: at Woodinville, at Redmond

7. Central Valley Bears (11-2)

Next: University, Shadle Park

8. Skyview Storm (13-2)

Next: Union, Heritage

9. Sunnyside Grizzlies (12-2)

Next: at West Valley-Yakima, Moses Lake

10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (10-2)

Next: at Curtis, South Kitsap

Class 3A Top 10

1. Kamiakin Braves (13-0)

Next: at Hanford, Richland

2. Garfield Bulldogs (13-2)

Next: at Chief Sealth, at Nathan Hale

3. Prairie Falcons (12-1)

Next: Hudson’s Bay, at Evergreen

4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (14-0)

Next: at Mead, Rogers

5. West Seattle Wildcats (12-1)

Next: at Franklin, Roosevelt

6. Shorecrest Scots (12-1)

Next: at Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood

7. Seattle Prep Panthers (12-2)

Next: at Blanchet, Kentlake

8. Gig Harbor Tides (10-4)

Next: at Central Kitsap, Shelton

9. Peninsula Seahawks (10-3)

Next: North Thurston, at Yelm

10. Roosevelt Roughriders (10-3)

Next: at Cleveland, at West Seattle

Nathan Joyce: 206-464-2176 or njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.