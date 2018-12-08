Jordyn Jenkins and JaQuaya Miller combine for 39 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Chargers to a blowout win, 73-46.

Two seasons ago, the Kentridge girls basketball team won the Class 4A state title. Last year, the Chargers were tripped up in the quarterfinals and finished fourth.

In the early going, it appears Kentridge is poised for another title run.

The No. 1 Chargers dismantled No. 3 Eastlake 73-46 on Saturday at the Alliance Flooring Showdown at Highline College to improve to 4-0.

The Chargers built a 22-7 lead after the end of the first quarter and never trailed.

“That was one thing we highlighted at the beginning. We wanted to really run and push the tempo and control the boards,” Kentridge coach Brad McDowell said. “We did a really good job of that in the beginning. We gave up a few offensive boards, but we did a great job of once we got the rebound, getting wide and pushing the tempo up. That really helps us out as a group. Our bigs run well and that gives us easy opportunities.

Junior post Jordyn Jenkins and senior post JaQuaya Miller gave the Wolves fits throughout the first half. Both went into halftime with 14 points. Jenkins finished the game with 22 points and six rebounds, while Miller had 17 points and 14 boards.

“Those two have worked hard,” McDowell said. “They have some really high hopes and dreams. They work and they push each other in practice just making sure that they’re getting better every single day. They just want it more than a lot of other kids do.”

Junior guard Dayla Ballena chipped in 18 points, including going 3 for 3 from three-point range. Along with Ballena’s ability to shoot, she displayed the ability to drive and create for herself and her teammates.

“She’s been on the varsity for the last couple of years, but now she’s playing a little different role,” McDowell said. “She’s got the ball in her hands a little more, so the decision making is always an improving process, but she has that quick first step. She just does a really good job of controlling the tempo.”

After back-to-back deep state tournament runs, McDowell said his team is beginning to embrace the role of being the hunted.

“This year, I think we are accepting that role and saying ‘OK, we want that role now,’ ” McDowell said. “They really want to go out there and prove to everybody that, yes, they are one of the top teams in the state.”

The loss was the Wolves’ first of the season, dropping them to 3-1. Sophomore Haley Huard led Eastlake with 13 points, and senior Mae Bryant added 12.