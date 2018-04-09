Kentlake is ranked second in Class 4A and Kentridge is No. 4 in the latest rankings.

Kent is well represented in the latest baseball rankings from WashigntonBaseballPoll.com.

Kentlake is ranked second in Class 4A and Kentridge is No. 4. They are behind Puyallup, which enters the week on a 37-game win streak.

Mercer Island remains No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings.

4A

• 1. Puyallup

• 2. Kentlake

• 3. Skyview

• 4. Kentridge

• 5. Newport

• 6. Tahoma

• 7. Issaquah

• 8. Monore

• 9. Curtis

• 10.Gonzaga Prep

3A

• 1. Mercer Island

• 2. Mt. Spokane

• 3. Southgate

• 4. Kennewick

• 5. Arlington

• 6. Marysville

• 7. Lakeside

• 8. Ballard

• 9. Shelton

• 10. Meadowdale

2A

• 1. Anacortes

• 2. Selah

• 3. No Kitsap

• 4. Fife

• 5. Lynden

• 6. Burlington

• 7. Arch Bishop Murphy

• 8. WF West

• 9. Pullman

• 10. Pt. Angeles

1A

• 1. Naches Valley

• 2. Cashmere

• 3. College Place

• 4. Montesano

• 5. Kiona-Benton

• 6. Lynden Christ.

• 7. Bell. Christ.

• 8. Freeman

• 9. Okanogan

• 10. Meridan