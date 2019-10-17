Kennedy Catholic senior linebacker Sav’ell Smalls was named one of the captains for the Under Armour All-America game Thursday.
Smalls, who announced last month he will play for Washington, will play in the game Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.
The coaches and team names were also released Thursday. NFL Hall of Famers Ed Reed will coach “Team Savage” and Deion Sanders will coach “Team Pressure.” Smalls is a captain for “Team Pressure.”
The five-star recruit is rated as the No. 10 player in the nation (and No. 2 outside linebacker) by the ESPN 300, which rates him as the top player in the state for the Class of 2020. He is rated as the No. 8 player in the nation and top linebacker by 247Sports.com.
Teams are still being finalized, and only one other player from the state is listed on the roster: Camas punter Bryce Leighton, who has committed to Montana State.
