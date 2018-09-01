The sophomore quarterback threw for 552 yards and had five touchdown passes in the first quarter of the 72-20 win.

The national freshman of the year picked up right where he left off.

Kennedy Catholic’s sophomore quarterback Sam Huard tied a state record Friday night by tossing 10 touchdown passes during the Lancers’ season-opening 72-20 win over Chief Sealth.

Huard was 19 of 31 passing for 552 yards. He had five scores in the first quarter. Nine of the 10 TDs came in the first half.

Huard is the son of former Washington Husky and NFL quarterback Damon Huard. He is rated as the No. 13 player in the nation for the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports.com. He’s the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in his class.

Maxpreps.com named him the top frosh in the nation last year after he threw for 3,432 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Huard is the ninth player in the nation to ever hit double digits in touchdown passes in a game. The national record for a game is 15 TD passes set by Arthur Smith of Nebraska in 1921, according to the record book kept by the National Federation of High Schools.

Huard tied the state record, which was set by Puyallup’s Nathaniel Holcomb against South Kitsap in 2016. The state record for a season is 67, set by Prosser’s Kellen Moore in 13 games in 2006 (he had 66 in 15 games in 2005)

The 552 yards passing is No. 4 in the state record book. Huard also has the No. 5 best passing performance in state history as he threw for 535 yards in a game last year. The record is 613 yards set by Shadle Park’s Brett Rypien in 2013.