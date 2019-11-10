The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s state football seeding committee announced the brackets for the state tournaments Sunday in Renton.

The committee seeded the 16 teams that qualified in each classification. In Class 4A, Kennedy Catholic (10-0) was the top seed with Camas (10-0) coming in at No. 2. Lake Stevens (10-0), ranked No. 1 in most state polls all season, was the third seed.

In Class 3A, O’Dea (9-0) earned the top seed on the strength of its 28-6 win last month against Eastside Catholic (8-1), which earned the second seed.

Just pairings were released Sunday. Dates, times and venues will be announced later in the week.

The Class 1B (eight-man football) bracket, as just eight teams qualify, will be released next week.

Class 4A

No. 11 Mount Si (8-2) at No. 6 Chiawana (9-1)

No. 14 Union (6-4) at No. 3 Lake Stevens (10-0)

No. 10 Eastlake (9-1) at No. 7 Puyallup (9-1)

No. 15 Eastmont (9-1) at No. 2 Camas (10-0)

No. 12 Kentwood (8-2) at No. 5 Bothell (8-2)

No. 13 Gonzaga Prep (7-2) at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin (10-0)

No. 9 Skyview (8-2) at No. 8 Woodinville (9-1)

No. 16 Wenatchee (7-3) at No. 1 Kennedy Catholic (10-0)

Class 3A

No. 11 Prairie (9-1) at No. 6 Marysville-Pilchuck (10-0)

No. 14 Seattle Prep (6-3) at No. 3 Lincoln (8-2)

No. 10 Lakes (7-2) at No. 7 Bellevue (8-2)

No. 15 Squalicum (9-2) at No. 2 Eastside Catholic (8-1)

No. 12 Yelm (7-3) at No. 5 Kennewick (9-1)

No. 13 Garfield (5-4) at No. 4 Bethel (7-3)

No. 9 Peninsula (8-2) at No. 8 Mount Spokane (8-2)

No. 16 Kelso (8-2) at No. 1 O’Dea (9-0)

Class 2A

No. 11 Washougal (6-4) at No. 6 Clarkston (9-1)

No. 14 Othello (6-4) at No. 3 Lynden (7-2)

No. 10 Eatonville (6-4) at No. 7 Prosser (7-2)

No. 15 Ridgefield (6-4) at No. 2 Steilacoom (8-2)

No. 12 Sequim (9-1) at No. 5 Lakewood (8-1)

No. 13 Ellenburg (4-5) at No. 4 Hockinson (9-1)

No. 9 North Kitsap (8-2) at No. 8 Archbishop Murphy (7-2)

No. 16 Franklin Pierce (8-2) at No. 1 Tumwater (10-0)

Class 1A

No. 11 Zillah (8-1) at No. 6 Deer Park (8-0)

No. 14 Meridian (4-7) at No. 3 Montesano (10-0)

No. 10 Cascade Christian (8-0) at No. 7 Lynden Christian (8-1)

No. 15 Cashmere (6-3) at No. 2 La Salle (10-0)

No. 12 Hoquiaum (7-3) at No. 5 Mount Baker (9-1)

No. 13 Connell (7-3) at No. 4 La Center (10-0)

No. 9 Colville (7-2) at No. 8 Omak (9-0)

No. 16 Charles Wright (9-1) at No. Royal (10-0)

Class 2B

No. 11 Friday Harbor (9-1) at No. 6 Lake Roosevelt (8-1)

No. 14 Rainier (7-4) at No. 3 Kalama (7-2)

No. 10 Toledo (7-3) at No. 7 Colfax (7-2)

No. 15 Mabton (4-6) at No. 2 Napavine (8-1)

No. 12 Davenport (6-4) at No. 5 Adna (6-3)

No. 13 Tonasket (7-2) at No. 4 Chewelah (6-4)

No. 9 Tri-Cities Prep (9-1) at No. 8 Asotin (8-1)

No. 16 Brewster (3-7) at No. 1 Onalaska (9-0)

To see the complete brackets, click here.