BURIEN — A season ago in Week 2, when Kennedy Catholic faced off with Bothell, the Lancers left with an empty feeling after giving up 59 points.

So as the fifth-ranked Lancers moved forward, it was all about change.

Kennedy Catholic proved it has addressed most of its nagging issues, sealing a 41-21 victory over eighth-ranked Bothell with a pair of late interceptions to go with six sacks in a nonleague battle of top Class 4A football teams on Saturday night at Highline Stadium.

Justin Baker, who moved over from offense late in the game, snared an interception of an Andrew Sirmon pass with 4:23 remaining, and that led to Junior Alexander’s third touchdown catch from quarterback Sam Huard with 3:51 to go. Kennedy teammate Zane Thornton stepped in front of a Sirmon pass at the 3:03 mark, and the Lancers (2-0) were in celebration mode.

“Coach (Sheldon Cross) came to us at the beginning of the game with a great mindset and said we’re going to beat them on the defensive side,” said Alexander, who made eight catches for 184 yards to go with his three TDs. “Offense is going to take care of things, but we knew our defense was going to take care of the game for us. And, we believed in him and we trusted him.”

This one came down to Cross putting his best players, including another top receiver Jabez Tinae coming out on defense, on the field in crucial situations to shut the door.

“You put your seniors in and your best players in,” said Cross, who noted that the Bothell loss was a real dose of reality and turning point for some philosophical changes in the program. “We’ve been with these guys for three and four years, and our gut tells us, ‘Hey, let’s put this guy in right now at this position.’

“These guys want to be the ones we count on and be the ones to make the play to win the game.”

In addition to six sacks, the Lancers’ defensive front had 13 quarterback hurries/pressures.

“Hats off to our defensive staff and our defensive players,” Cross said. “These guys have revamped this whole thing in the offseason. Bothell is perennial team, historic program. (The 59-41 loss) last year to them made us look into our mirror and say, ‘What are we about, what are we going to be?’

“Our defense made turnovers and stops and that’s how you’ve got to win.”

Kennedy, which overcame 11 penalties for 140 yards, still needed the usual dose of Huard on offense to prevail. Huard, the UW commit and son of former Husky Damon Huard, completed 29 of 38 passes for 397 yards and five TDs.

Running back Zaire Lozolo has become a closer for the Lancers and finished with 84 yards rushing on 19 carries and that helped shut the door late on the Cougars (1-1).

Kennedy’s defense limited do-everything running back Christian Galvan of Bothell to 79 yards on 16 carries.

“I know for me personally, I want to be in on every single play,” Baker said of playing both sides of the ball. “Put me wherever. Let me go in and help my team. We all just want to make plays and not in a selfish way. I know I have the ability to help my team and do everything I can.”

