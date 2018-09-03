Impressive first-week wins vault the newcomers into the rankings.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (1-0)

Beat Sheldon, Ore., 50-49.

Next: at Bellarmine Prep

2. Mount Si Wildcats (1-0)

Beat Wenatchee 52-0.

Next: at Kentwood

3. Union Titans (1-0)

Beat Mountain View 17-14.

Next: at El Cerrito, Calif.

4. Chiawana Riverhawks (1-0)

Beat Richland 19-0.

Next: at Kennewick

5. Sumner Spartans (1-0)

Beat South Kitsap 49-0.

Next: Olympia

6. Lake Stevens Vikings (1-0)

Beat Ferndale 42-14.

Next: Lincoln

7. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (1-0)

Beat Chief Sealth 72-20.

Next: at Bothell

8. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (0-1)

Lost to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 28-14.

Next: St. Ignatius (Calif.)

9. Woodinville Falcons (1-0)

Beat Foster 34-8.

Next: Monroe

10. Richalnd Bombers (0-1)

Lost to Chiawana 19-0.

Next: Hermiston, Ore.

 

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (0-1)

Lost to Oaks Christian 35-12.

Next: Central Catholic (Ore.)

2. Lincoln Abes (1-0)

Beat Camas 31-29.

Next: at Lake Stevens

3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (1-0)

Beat Peninsula 28-0.

Next: Bethel

4. Bellevue Wolverines (1-0)

Beat Central Valley 18-7.

Next: Newport

5. Rainier Beach Vikings (1-0)

Beat Fife 38-13.

Next: at Battle Ground

6. Hermiston Bulldogs (1-0)

Beat Pasco 45-0.

Next: at Richland

7. Ferndale Golden Eagles (0-1)

Lost to Lake Stevens 42-14.

Next: at Lynden

8. Mount Spokane Wildcats (1-0)

Beat Damien (Hi.) 42-14.

Next: at Moses Lake

9. Bethel Braves (1-0)

Beat Battle Ground 56-7.

Next: at O’Dea

10. Kamiakin Braves (1-0)

Lost to West Valley-Yakima 17-9.

Next: Southridge

 

Class 2A Top 10

1. Hockinson Hawks (1-0)

Beat Toppenish 52-14.

Next: at Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (1-0)

Beat Timberline 35-6.

Next: at Yelm

3. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (1-0)

Beat Eatonville 23-3.

Next: Hockinson

4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (1-0)

Beat North Central 49-0.

Next: Shadle Park

5. Selah Vikings (1-0)

Beat Lakeside 35-12.

Next: La Salle

6. North Kitsap Vikings (1-0)

Beat Bainbridge 20-17.

Next: at Kamiak

7. Liberty Patriots (1-0)

Beat New Westminster, B.C., 28-12.

Next: at Cedarcrest

8. Lynden Lions (1-0)

Beat Mount Baker 35-34.

Next: Ferndale

9. Steilacoom Sentinels (1-0)

Beat Lake Washington 27-14.

Next: at Orting

10. Ellensburg Bulldogs (0-1)

Lost to Royal 34-7.

Next: Zillah

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.