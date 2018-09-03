Impressive first-week wins vault the newcomers into the rankings.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (1-0)
Beat Sheldon, Ore., 50-49.
Next: at Bellarmine Prep
2. Mount Si Wildcats (1-0)
Beat Wenatchee 52-0.
Next: at Kentwood
3. Union Titans (1-0)
Most Read Sports Stories
- What we learned from the UW Huskies’ 21-16 loss to Auburn
- Here's a look at the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster: Darboh doesn't make cut, Prosise does
- Five impressions from the UW Huskies' season-opening loss to No. 9 Auburn
- Huskies fail once again to get a signature victory outside of Pac-12 competition | Stone
- Seahawks preseason awards: Biggest roster surprises, best/worst position groups and more
Beat Mountain View 17-14.
Next: at El Cerrito, Calif.
4. Chiawana Riverhawks (1-0)
Beat Richland 19-0.
Next: at Kennewick
5. Sumner Spartans (1-0)
Beat South Kitsap 49-0.
Next: Olympia
6. Lake Stevens Vikings (1-0)
Beat Ferndale 42-14.
Next: Lincoln
7. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (1-0)
Beat Chief Sealth 72-20.
Next: at Bothell
8. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (0-1)
Lost to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 28-14.
Next: St. Ignatius (Calif.)
9. Woodinville Falcons (1-0)
Beat Foster 34-8.
Next: Monroe
10. Richalnd Bombers (0-1)
Lost to Chiawana 19-0.
Next: Hermiston, Ore.
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (0-1)
Lost to Oaks Christian 35-12.
Next: Central Catholic (Ore.)
2. Lincoln Abes (1-0)
Beat Camas 31-29.
Next: at Lake Stevens
3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (1-0)
Beat Peninsula 28-0.
Next: Bethel
4. Bellevue Wolverines (1-0)
Beat Central Valley 18-7.
Next: Newport
5. Rainier Beach Vikings (1-0)
Beat Fife 38-13.
Next: at Battle Ground
6. Hermiston Bulldogs (1-0)
Beat Pasco 45-0.
Next: at Richland
7. Ferndale Golden Eagles (0-1)
Lost to Lake Stevens 42-14.
Next: at Lynden
8. Mount Spokane Wildcats (1-0)
Beat Damien (Hi.) 42-14.
Next: at Moses Lake
9. Bethel Braves (1-0)
Beat Battle Ground 56-7.
Next: at O’Dea
10. Kamiakin Braves (1-0)
Lost to West Valley-Yakima 17-9.
Next: Southridge
Class 2A Top 10
1. Hockinson Hawks (1-0)
Beat Toppenish 52-14.
Next: at Archbishop Murphy
2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (1-0)
Beat Timberline 35-6.
Next: at Yelm
3. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (1-0)
Beat Eatonville 23-3.
Next: Hockinson
4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (1-0)
Beat North Central 49-0.
Next: Shadle Park
5. Selah Vikings (1-0)
Beat Lakeside 35-12.
Next: La Salle
6. North Kitsap Vikings (1-0)
Beat Bainbridge 20-17.
Next: at Kamiak
7. Liberty Patriots (1-0)
Beat New Westminster, B.C., 28-12.
Next: at Cedarcrest
8. Lynden Lions (1-0)
Beat Mount Baker 35-34.
Next: Ferndale
9. Steilacoom Sentinels (1-0)
Beat Lake Washington 27-14.
Next: at Orting
10. Ellensburg Bulldogs (0-1)
Lost to Royal 34-7.
Next: Zillah
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.