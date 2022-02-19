Only two state championship wrestling plaques are hanging in Kennedy Catholic’s gymnasium.

So for the Lancers to get a trio of wrestlers into Saturday evening’s state finals at Mat Classic XXXIII at the Tacoma Dome was a major coup.

And for senior Mateo de la Pena to bring home a state title in Class 4A at 160 pounds was the capper on a monumental weekend for the Lancers program.

De la Pena (30-2) joined Bowen McConville (4A, 285 pounds) in 2018 and Chris Zocco (3A, 178) in 1987 as the school’s only individual state champions in wrestling.

“I am so excited and happy,” said de la Pena, who scored a pin over Lake Stevens’ Wyatt Springer in 3:40 in the championship match. “It’s always been a goal of mine to be a state champion since I was little. It’s great to be a part of that company.”

De La Pena beat Springer 9-1 in the regional semifinals last week and this week turned it up a notch to score the pin.

“I just watched our video from last week and worked on some things I thought I could do better,” de la Pena said. “I just wanted to go out and dictate the match. I wasn’t overconfident. I was just ready for anything.”

Kennedy coach Bobby Brokenshire sees de la Pena as an example of hard work and a model for the program.

“This really puts a spotlight on us,” Brokenshire said of adding another state champion. “You know being in Burien, we don’t get a lot of attention for wrestling. It’s mostly basketball and football. Now that we’ve got two state champions in the last four years, it’s huge for us.

“People can see when they come into our (wrestling) room and they’ll be able to win. We might not have the history like a Tahoma or Orting or some of the bigger schools, but they can come to Kennedy and be successful.”

Kennedy teammate Mathias Collins, a junior, suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Sumner sophomore Cody Miller in the 152-pound title match. Collins finished the season 32-3. One match later, de la Pena finished the job.

In the Class 4A team race, Chiawana sent retiring coach Jack Anderson out a winner as the Riverhawks (166.5 points) captured their third state title in a row after earning crowns in 2019 and 2020 in 4A. There was no Mat Classic in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson’s son, Isaiah, helped the cause with his third consecutive state title at 195 pounds, posting a 16-0 record after battling through a shoulder injury. Anderson pinned Kennedy’s Jose Flores in 1 minute, 16 seconds in the 195 final.

Tahoma junior Christopher Neal pulled off a dramatic run to a state crown at 170 pounds in 4A, securing a 4-2 overtime victory in the title bout against Woodinville’s Simon Swan.

Neal, who qualified for state as a freshman in 2020, shook off fatigue to net a takedown 38 seconds into OT for the sudden-victory triumph.

“I knew I would be placing really high, but I kind of convinced myself throughout the week that I was going to win it,” Neal said. “I really think that helped me push myself in the later rounds and overtime of the match. I went into OT and I was really tired, but I figured he was probably more tired than me.

“After practices, I had been putting in extra time for workouts and cardio and making sure I’m in top-notch shape.”

Neal doesn’t want to hog this feeling and hopes to spur on his teammates to state titles next season.

“I think for next year as a senior, I’m going to do roughly the same thing, but I’m going to try to get more of my teammates to do (extra workouts) with me,” said Neal after helping Tahoma (105 points) to fifth. “I think that would be good because, now that I got the gold medal, I kind of want my teammates to experience it too.

“I don’t want it to just be me, you know? I want multiple state champions. I want to hold their hands up. I don’t want to be the single guy winning state.”