Another member of Kennedy Catholic’s prolific passing attack has found a place in the Pac-12 Conference. But this commitment means he’ll be playing against his current teammates at the next level.

Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander announced via a video on Twitter on Friday night that he’s committed to Arizona State. Alexander is four-star receiver prospect, according to 247Sports.com. He’s rated as the No. 33 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 7 player in Washington for the Class of 2021.

His quarterback at Kennedy Catholic, Sam Huard, and his receiving mate, Jabez Tinae have committed to Washington.

“The recent history with the WRs speaks for itself,” Alexander told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. “I love the whole African-American coaching staff. During these times, I think that’s very important. Me and Coach P (Prentice Gill) have a close and genuine relationship.”

The 6-foot-3, 189-pound receiver had 67 catches for 1,328 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019, earning a spot on The Seattle Times All-State team.