The Chargers get set to defend their Class 4A state title. The first step was a 62-39 win over the Titans in the NPSL title game.
Todd Beamer girls basketball coach Corey Alexander knows better, but sometimes he also can’t believe Jordyn Jenkins is only a sophomore.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-1 Kentridge post, displayed veteran skill in leading the Chargers to the North Puget Sound League girls basketball title on Saturday night at Tahoma High. The sophomore had 26 points in the 62-39 win against Beamer.
The only knock against Jenkins’ game was missing 5 of 7 free throws.
“I knew once she went into the high-school division, she was just going to take over because she has that hunger,” said Alexander, who knew of Jenkins as a youth. “There’s a lot of bigs, but Jordyn gets after it and she’s strong and has soft hands.”
No. 4 Kentridge (19-2) went undefeated in league play and believes it’s set to defend its Class 4A state championship. It lost to Bellarmine Prep (62-61) and Central Valley (57-39) this season, which are two of the other leading contenders for the title along with Moses Lake and Eastlake.
The Chargers and eighth-ranked Titans (16-4) begin the trek to the Tacoma Dome with the Class 4A West Central/Southwest girls bi-district basketball tournament next week.
“It was really hard to be undefeated in the league in the regular season, and we got it done,” Jenkins said. “We need to (work) on our defense and make sure it’s not lacking. Every time we’re like, ‘Practice like you’re playing Central Valley’ or ‘Shoot like you’re playing Central Valley.’ Things like that.”
Beamer senior Chasity Spady led her team with 20 points. The Titans trailed 35-27 at halftime and were outscored 11-3 in the third quarter.
“They were a physical team and we had to fight through that because we’re not used to it,” Kentridge junior JaQuaya Miller said. “This will help us be more prepared for the playoffs. There is always room for improvement.”
