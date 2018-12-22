The Crusaders, the Class 3A state champs, beat Peoria Centennial, Arizona's Class 5A state champs, 17-0 on the road.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Eastside Catholic Crusaders are coming home as winners in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

The Crusaders, who beat O’Dea for the state title earlier this month, used a stifling defense and balanced offense to knock off previously unbeaten Peoria Centennial 17-0.

The matchup between state champions from different states was over by halftime as the Crusaders kept the Coyotes’ offense at a standstill. Centennial (14-1) managed just one first down and 24 total yards in the first half as the Crusaders sucked the life out of the home crowd.

J.T. Tuimoloau piled up five sacks to lead the defense, which outmuscled the Centennial offensive line all night.

Eastside Catholic utilized a two-quarterback attack with Michael Franklin and Hayden Harris to pick apart Arizona’s Class 5A state champions.

Sam Adams II keyed the ground game with 20 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Crusaders (13-1) led 3-0 after one quarter on a Blake Hall field goal, and Adams punched in a 5-yard score 13 seconds into the second quarter. Harris added his 4-yard touchdown run just before halftime to give Eastside Catholic a 17-0 lead heading into intermission.

Franklin did most of the passing work, finishing 9 of 17 for 138 yards. Gee Scott Jr., who announced on Twitter that he will announce his college selection on Tuesday, hauled in four passes for 101 yards.

The Coyotes gained some momentum by blocking a field goal early in the third quarter, but consecutive false-start penalties killed the drive. A fake punt was sniffed out and the Crusaders milked the clock to end the quarter.

Jonathan Morris hooked up with Eric Haney on a 66-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth for Centennial’s biggest play of the game, but Tuimoloau ruined the drive with a monstrous sack.

The Coyotes had one last chance to score with about four minutes to play but failed to convert on fourth-and-two inside the red zone after Tuimoloau shut down yet another play.