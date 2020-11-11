Basketball

Let’s start with the top five boys prospects in the state:

Paolo Banchero, O’Dea signs with Duke

Battle Ground’s Kaden Perry sign with Gonzaga

Olympia’s Jackson Grant signs with Washington

Eastside Catholic’s Shane Nowell signs with Arizona

O’Dea’s John Christofilis signs with Creighton

And among the top girls prospects:

Chiawana’s Talia Von Oelhoffen signs with Oregon State

Annie Wright’s Julianna Walker signs with Syracuse

For other basketball signings:

Former Eastlake standout Haley Huard signs with Montana

Seattle Prep’s Tamia Sticklin signs with Fresno State

Baseball

O’Dea’s Max Debiec signs with Washington

Mercer Island’s Jack DeDonato signs with Washington State

Eastside Catholic’s Kyle Fossum signs with Washington

Soccer

Seattle Prep’s Maddie Mooney signs with Notre Dame

Softball

Blanchet’s Kate Judy signed with Cal Poly

Golf

Roosevelt’s Hannah Elaimy signs with Washington

Gymnastics

Seattle Prep’s Nick Kuebler signs with Stanford

Lacrosse

Blanchet’s James Trainer signs with Montevallo

Swimming

Kamiak’s Ava Collinge signed with Texas

Blanchet’s Ella Haskins signs with Idaho

Know of a Seattle-area athlete signing a letter of intent? Let us know at preps@seattletimes.com.