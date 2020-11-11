Basketball
Let’s start with the top five boys prospects in the state:
Paolo Banchero, O’Dea signs with Duke
Battle Ground’s Kaden Perry sign with Gonzaga
Olympia’s Jackson Grant signs with Washington
Eastside Catholic’s Shane Nowell signs with Arizona
O’Dea’s John Christofilis signs with Creighton
And among the top girls prospects:
Chiawana’s Talia Von Oelhoffen signs with Oregon State
Annie Wright’s Julianna Walker signs with Syracuse
For other basketball signings:
Former Eastlake standout Haley Huard signs with Montana
Seattle Prep’s Tamia Sticklin signs with Fresno State
Baseball
O’Dea’s Max Debiec signs with Washington
Mercer Island’s Jack DeDonato signs with Washington State
Eastside Catholic’s Kyle Fossum signs with Washington
Soccer
Seattle Prep’s Maddie Mooney signs with Notre Dame
Softball
Blanchet’s Kate Judy signed with Cal Poly
Golf
Roosevelt’s Hannah Elaimy signs with Washington
Gymnastics
Seattle Prep’s Nick Kuebler signs with Stanford
Lacrosse
Blanchet’s James Trainer signs with Montevallo
Swimming
Kamiak’s Ava Collinge signed with Texas
Blanchet’s Ella Haskins signs with Idaho
Know of a Seattle-area athlete signing a letter of intent? Let us know at preps@seattletimes.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.