Both coaches, who met as gymnasts at Washington State, will end successful 40-year coaching careers at the state championships.

Their upbeat personalities are so similar, and their career paths have so closely mirrored one another, that it’s fitting, maybe inevitable, that their decades-long coaching careers will conclude this weekend after one final state meet.

“Do I know Lenny?” Bainbridge gymnastics coach Cindy Guy responded when asked if she is acquainted with Mercer Island coach Lenny Lewis. “Only for 44 years.”

After this week’s three-day state gymnastics meet at Sammamish High School (opening Thursday with the Class 3A/2A team competition), the eternally cheerful Guy is leaving Bainbridge after 40 years. Lewis, a zealous, can-do motivator, is also closing out a 40-year coaching run, the last 30 spent as Mercer Island’s coach.

“Cindy is a ray of sunshine every time I see her,” said Sammamish assistant coach Jennifer Genoway, who has spent 29 years at Sammamish as a competitor and a coach. “She’s super positive and always has a smile on her face. And Lenny is so passionate and cares so deeply about each athlete he has ever coached. He has been a pillar in girls gymnastics and a great mentor for years. They will both be missed.”

Guy and Lewis were a couple of Seattle-area kids and multisport athletes (Guy at Sammamish, Lewis at Rainier Beach) who first connected at Washington State in 1975 where both competed as gymnasts.

“We met the first day of classes,” Guy said, “Eventually we taught gymnastics classes together on Saturday mornings.”

After WSU, both found work back on the west side of the state. Guy, who learned from legendary Sammamish coach Jerry Penney the value of instilling a positive vibe in a team’s culture, coached a team of nine gymnasts in her first season at Bainbridge in 1979. Lewis directed a variety of club, community and school programs before becoming Mercer Island’s coach in 1989.

They never lost their connection. Until just a few years ago, when her Metro League schedule became too jammed, Guy scheduled a meet with Mercer Island on Bainbridge Island every season.

“We called ourselves the sister islands,” Lewis said. “We loved going over there, and every time I’d see her I’d give her a big hug.”

Penney, a WIAA Hall of Fame inductee who retired in 2016 after 47 years at Sammamish, has seen close to a dozen of his past athletes move into coaching, and he remains particularly proud of Guy.

“Her sunny disposition is something I’ve always admired,” he said. “She’s always been an uplifting person, just so positive all the time, so happy. She was that as an athlete, too, and it was an asset for the team. That’s just who she is.”

“I think I inherited kindness from my parents and grandparents,” said Guy, a PE teacher at Bainbridge’s Woodward Middle School for 40 years. “I always strive to treat people with respect and kindness.”

Lewis has operated with similar aspirations. Part of the appeal lies in his message of empowerment.

“I tell the girls, gymnasts are the best athletes in the building,” Lewis said.

How so? “We work more muscles than any other sport,” Lewis said. “This sport preps them for any sport they are trying out for other than swimming. I don’t see many people doing pullups, pullovers, pushups, V-ups, arch-ups, working obliques and calves and you name it.

“I was a three-sport athlete in high school, and gymnastics prepped me for wrestling and for football. Not all the way, but it got me ready to go. What other sport has you do handstand pushups, squeeze every muscle, point your toes? We can prepare athletes for anything outside of gymnastics.”

For his final meet Lewis, will take three individual qualifiers to state. Guy has four. Bainbridge won a Class 3A state title in 2005, twice finished third, and once won 124 consecutive regular-season meets (2002-09). Mercer Island placed second at state in 2006.

Guy, looking forward to golf, skiing and travel in retirement, will miss bonding with her athletes. Lewis, who spent 24 years as systems analyst at Boeing for a day job before retiring in 2017, will move to New Mexico to be closer to family. He may seek out coaching opportunities there to satisfy his love for teaching.

“It’s been a great ride,” he said.

State gymnastics

Where: Sammamish High School

When: Thursday, 3A/2A individual qualifiers, noon; team and all-around finals, 4:15 p.m. Friday, 3A/2A individual event finals, 10:45 a.m. 4A individual qualifiers, 2 p.m., team and all-around finals, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 4A individual event finals, 10:45 a.m.

Top storylines: Defending 4A champion Camas arrives with the highest state-qualifying score (180.925). Top challengers are Newport (175.35) and Woodinville (173.3). North Creek, undefeated during the regular season, struggled at its district meet, placed third and did not qualify. In 3A, Holy Names (177.575) will aim for a third straight state title but will face a field packed with contenders: Lake Washington (179.075), Kamiakin of Kennewick (178.075), Ballard (175.225) and Mount Spokane (174.9).

Top all-around gymnasts: 4A: Shea McGee, Camas, 37.85; Cecelia Loudermilk, Kentlake, 37.475; Maddie LaMauro, Newport, 36.925; Rylye Anderson, Puyallup, 37.05; Ellie Mann, Woodinville, 36,85; Bella Nilsen, Newport, 36.825. 3A/2A: Sydney Griswold, Sammamish, and Amaya Giles, Kamiakin, 37.625; Hana Hill, Mount Spokane, 37.2; Laly Noriega, Lake Washington, 37.025; Ellery Gilmer, Lake Washington, 36.575; Kaysa Lundberg, Holy Names, 36.2.

Favorites: In 4A, Camas boasts a deep roster, but Woodinville, which twice has won four straight state titles (most recently 2014-17), posted a season-high of 179.6 on Jan. 30. “The girls had their best bar performance of the season at district, and that will give them confidence moving into state,” said Falcons coach Kathie Koch. In 3A, Lake Washington put up a dizzying score of 186.7 on Jan. 31. Holy Names coach Donny Gallegos has a knack for motivating his gymnasts to peak at the right time.

Last: The state meet returns to Sammamish High School for the first time since 1985. After the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall served as the meet’s home for the past 30 years, several coaches are privately happy with the move. The old Quonset hut-style gym at Sammamish hosted the meet six times. The school’s new gym, part of a major remodeling project, opened last season. Other pre-1990 state meet sites: Port Angeles, Kent Meridian, Mercer Island, Shorewood and Juanita.