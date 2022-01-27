The pieces were all on the table, but it took a little time to figure out what the picture was supposed to look like.

Once Mount Si figured it out, the puzzle locked into place quickly, making the Wildcats a favorite to make a Class 4A state boys basketball title run again in March. Such runs are becoming a common occurrence at Mount Si.

The Wildcats played in back-to-back state championship games in the 2019 (losing to Gonzaga Prep) and 2020 seasons, winning the championship over Central Valley in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world just days later. The current squad includes four seniors that contributed in varying roles to those teams.

But as talented as those Mount Si teams were, this iteration may take the Wildcats to even higher heights.

“We were one of the best defensive teams in the state those two years,” Quin Patterson said. “We’re a lot deeper now, with more weapons.”

Point guard Bennett O’Connor is a four-year starter who’s dishing out 7.8 assists a game and carries a 6.21 assist-to-turnover ratio. Patterson saw his role grow from a little-used reserve to one of the most feared three-point shooters in the state, making 48.6% of his shots from beyond the arc.

“It’s so different, and I get that question all the time,” Mount Si coach Jason Griffith said. “That team was more top heavy. This team is just dynamic. We’re a hard matchup.”

Patterson and junior Miles Heide constitute two of four Mount Si players that are getting NCAA Division I buzz. Patterson has made his choice — the University of California, San Diego. Heide and the other two — sophomores Blake Forrest and Trevor Hennig — have time.

There are things to accomplish before such decisions.

“We’ve got a long ways to go to get where we want to be,” Patterson said. “But the last two years, we’ve learned a lot.”

Virtually the same team that is 15-0 and atop every Class 4A boys ranking in Washington struggled just eight months ago, during the pandemic-delayed and truncated spring season of 2021, which had no playoffs. They were disconnected in struggling to a 5-3 overall record, 1-3 in the KingCo.

“We went through some growing pains in the spring,” Griffith said. “But I think that adversity made the kids look in the mirror. Many of them had to tweak what they thought they would do to have success. They were 15 and 16-year-olds, maybe a little overconfident. It doesn’t always translate, and all of a sudden you struggle as a team.”

Mount Si traveled to Arizona to play in two tournaments on consecutive weekends during the summer season. Those 10 days gave Griffith a glimmer of what these Wildcats could become.

“We knew we could be really good, especially this year,” Heide said. “We still have Quin, and Bennett is probably the best point guard in the state. They’re the leaders, and they take us where we want to be.”

Heide is doing his part. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man has grown into a difficult matchup, making 71% of his field-goal attempts.

Hennig makes 64 percent from the field, including an astronomical 57.7 percent from the three-point line, a place where Forrest also contributes at a 42.8% clip.

“Especially for the younger kids, they’ve learned a lot about themselves,” Griffith said. “And it’s helped them down the road to where they want to be.”

That place would be lifting the large trophy in the Tacoma Dome in March. While the first step toward that goal was an unsteady one last spring, the Arizona trip helped with the next.

“That Arizona trip in June was huge,” Patterson said.

Griffith was candid that even that first weekend last summer was a struggle. Many of the issues that plagued the Wildcats during the high-school season carried over.

“But we stayed down there, and during that week the guys bonded,” Griffith said. “And that second weekend, we played better. Once they started buying in, they started realizing what we had.”