PUYALLUP – The Issaquah High School girls soccer team was determined not to let one player end their state-title hopes.

The Eagles didn’t want Camas star Maddie Kemp to see an ounce of daylight or any sliver of scoring hope.

It proved tough, but it was rewarding work in the end.

Issaquah scored two goals in the opening 16 minutes and the Eagles hung on with just enough solid defense en route to a 3-1 victory over the Papermakers in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday night at Sparks Stadium.

The Eagles (19-2) reached the 4A state-championship match for the fourth time in seven seasons and the 11th time in school history. It all came down to limiting touches and open space for Kemp, who came into the match leading the defending 4A state champions with 40 goals and 13 assists this season.

“It’s just a potent attack and we were totally focused on that,” said Issaquah coach Tom Bunnell, who announced before the postseason that he was retiring after 14 seasons coaching the Eagles. “I love our back four (on defense), and Katie Sanders, she was amazing. She was going toe to toe with Maddie the whole time, and she was absolutely fantastic. We just wanted to make sure we were focused on tight defending.

“I think we lost it a little bit here and there, but I think we did a great job of that. We just didn’t want them to go on these bursts they go on.”

Issaquah meets Central Valley of Spokane (18-0) in the 4A championship match at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles go for the school’s fifth state crown in the sport and, if they win, would pull them even for most state titles (five) among big schools with Kennedy, Lakeside and Shorecrest.

The first tough hurdle is out of the way.

“We had a week to prepare and we knew every player, what their strengths and weaknesses were,” said Issaquah senior midfielder Catey Nelson. “Coach (Bunnell) did a lot of research. Without him this program would not be what it is. He hates us saying this, but we’re doing this for him.”

Clinging to a 2-1 led, Nelson gave Issaquah the breathing room it needed in the 71st minute, sizzling a 43-yard shot out of the reach of Camas goalkeeper Falissitie DePasquale’s reach and into the upper right-corner of the net. The 3-1 lead proved too much for the Papermakers to overcome.

“Catey Nelson’s just been having the most amazing state tournament,” said Bunnell. “We need that (goal). She’s had four amazing years. Literally she’s had a great goal in every game in the state tournament. She’s our state tournament MVP right now.”

Kemp’s hard shot deflected off an Eagles defender in the 54th minute as Camas cut the lead to 2-1. Mariah Van Halm and Kate Wilkinson had scored to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the opening 16 minutes.

Notes

• In the other Class 4A semifinal, forward Kaelyn Barnes slotted in a 13-yard shot from the right side in the 21st minute as Central Valley advanced to the final by handing Kennedy Catholic (16-2-3) a 1-0 loss.

• In the Class 3A semifinals, senior forward Jessie Stenberg tallied the insurance goal in the 77th minute as Mercer Island (15-1-3), still searching for its first state girls soccer title, ended Kamaikin’s (19-1) unbeaten run 4-2.

The Islanders, on a 12-game unbeaten streak, will face Stadium for the title Saturday at 2 p.m. The Tigers (19-0) beat Bellevue (14-6-1), the defending state champ, 1-0 on a goal from Mackenzie Burks.

• King’s will play Cascade of Leavenworth for the Class 1A title Saturday at Shoreline Stadium.

• Liberty will play Columbia River for the Class 2A state title.