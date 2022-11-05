PASCO — Seattle Prep and Issaquah battled extremely windy weather Saturday to take home team titles at the state cross-country championships at Sun Willows Golf Course.

For Class 3A Prep, it was a battle for the final mile before the Panthers held off fellow Metro League team Bishop Blanchet 75-81.

“It’s been a tight one with Blanchet,” Seattle Prep coach Andrew Walker said. “We looked good from the gun this time.”

Walker kept track each mile to see who was ahead. The lead kept changing, but it was always close.

“It was 10 points at the first mile, then 10 points in the second mile,” said Walker, a 2008 Prep grad himself.

It was the fourth team state title for Seattle Prep but first since 2000.

Lakes’ Cruize Corvin led from start to finish to win the Class 3A individual title in a time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds.

“I knew there was a lot of competition out there,” said Corvin, whose father Curt was a standout runner at UW. “The wind out there was tough, especially because there seemed like there was always a consistent headwind.”

Corvin was never in trouble, running ahead of the pack by himself.

“I try to think about all of the work I put in when I’m out there alone,” Corvin said. “Then the negative thoughts start coming. But between the second and third mile, going up that last hill, I knew I had a good chance at winning.”

Walla Walla senior Brody Hartley, who has committed to Notre Dame next fall, was second at 15:39.8.

Defending Class 3A state champion Will Schneider, a senior at Bishop Blanchet, finished 10th. But considering Schneider’s injuries, that was a good performance.

“I was diagnosed with a stress fracture in my left ankle in August,” said the senior who has committed to Washington. “I was out all of September and have only been out three times this fall. I always thought that I’d go back to back.”

Others who placed in the top 10 were Bishop Blanchet sophomore Vincent Recupero in third; Shorecrest’s Luke Schmidt in fourth; Seattle Prep’s Jack Henzke in fifth; Gig Harbor’s Micah Galeana in sixth; Seattle Prep’s Liam Riley in seventh; Lakes’ Zander Trevino in eighth; and Gig Harbor’s Preston Frodet in ninth.

In the Class 4A boys race, Emerald Ridge senior Conner Wirth pulled away during the final mile to win the individual title in a time of 15:37.4. That was just ahead of Isaac Briggs of Rogers of Puyallup at 15:39.7.

“It wasn’t a perfect race,” said Wirth. “There is no such thing as a perfect race. But I dreamed about it last night. I went to sleep visualizing it. I didn’t think I had it won until the final 5 meters.”

Issaquah took the Class 4A team title on the strength of three placers in the top 11 spots — Connor Rickey was eighth, Benjamin Konopka was 10th, and Brennen Rickey was 11th.

Issaquah finished with 58 points, while Eastlake was second with 101.

Other top placers included Tahoma’s Ryan Lewis in third, Eastlake’s Noah Zahn was sixth and Tahoma’s Cooper Boyle was ninth.

It was the first time Issaquah earned a team title.

“These guys are just an incredible unit that works out together,” said Eagles coach Liza Rickey, who is the daughter of Eisenhower coaching legend Phil English. “When one person runs well, they all want to run well. It’s just healthy competition.”

Rickey’s two sons, Connor and Brennen, are also on the team, “So this makes it event sweeter.”

Notes

Sehome’s Zack Munson ran away from the field to take the 2A boys individual crown in 15:37 — almost 20 seconds ahead of the next finisher. Bellingham, led by senior William Giesen’s eighth-place finish, won the 2A team title with 86 points. Sehome was second with 95.

Medical Lake’s Reid Headrick won the 1A boys title. The senior covered the course in 16:01.0, ahead of second-place finisher Andrew Luce of Lynden Christian and his 16:10.4. Bush came away with the 1A team title with 95 points for the first time in school history.