SHORELINE — As excited as Annika Daniel was to see her shot clinch a state championship, Seattle Academy goalkeeper Ingrid Odmark may have been the happiest Cardinal on the field at Shoreline Stadium.

Daniel’s golden goal in the third minute of overtime brought the Class 1A state title game to an end before Odmark had a shootout on her hands as Seattle Academy topped Cascade of Leavenworth 1-0 Saturday afternoon to win the fifth state championship in the program’s history.

“I was just thinking about (penalty kicks). I was just so scared,” Odmark said. “But Annika just wanted to get out there and shoot and score. She does that every single game. She was just determined to win.”

Seattle Academy (15-3-1) controlled possession for most of the first half and had its fair share of chances to take the lead before overtime. But the Cardinals couldn’t get the final touch to get the ball past Cascade goalkeeper Devan Archer.

With the game tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, Seattle Academy coach Brooks Hopp brought his team together and told them to keep attacking.

“The message was to keep their composure,” Hopp said. “I think we’ve got a good team that can create chances, and we have girls up there that can put it in the back of the net. We told them to simplify things a little bit and go a little bit more direct in overtime to see if we can create something and put it away. And we did.”

The Cardinals continued to press as the overtime period began and Lucy Van Newkirk got the ball on the wing and sent it in front of the goal where Daniel redirected it.

“We had a few good chances,” Daniel said. “We were waiting for it all game. It was just perseverance. We’ve been working on fitness all year and it paid off in the end. Sometimes we have to fight to win.”

It’s the first state championship for Seattle Academy since 2011. The Cardinals, who have been to 13 consecutive state tournaments, outscored opponents 13-1 in their four state games.

“That was about as good as you can ask for, for a picture ending to it,” said the Seattle Academy third-year coach. “I took over a program that was in a really, really healthy place. … I think when you get a group of hardworking kids that want to be coached, listen to coaching points and that are all the way bought in, you can make things like this happen.”

Seattle Academy defeated Cascade 2-0 on Sept. 14. The Kodiaks started the season 2-5 before a 12-1 run to finish the season culminated in a berth in the state championship.

Cascade (14-7) tied its best finish in program history.

“That’s a great team,” Hopp said. “They’re hardworking, they’re organized, they win 50-50 balls and challenge for balls well. They’re a great team and it’s not easy to beat a great team twice in one year but we found a way to do it.”