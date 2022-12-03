PUYALLUP — For the Eastside Catholic football team, the moment rapidly went from elation to devastation.

With 52 seconds remaining in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday afternoon at Sparks Stadium, the Crusaders literally had the school’s fifth state crown stolen from their grasp.

At first it appeared the Eastside Catholic defense had an interception made by Tyson Weaver, but suddenly the intended receiver, Kyler Ronquillo, wrestled the ball away and took it the final 30 yards of real estate for a touchdown.

Ronquillo’s strip-and-go score, which covered 54 yards in all, on a pass from Damien Aalona, lifted top-seeded Yelm to the school’s first state title and stunned No. 2 Eastside Catholic 20-13 in a classic, defense-dominated finale. Before the play, the Crusaders led 13-12.

“I thought it was an interception, and I started to celebrate,” EC coach Dominic Daste said. “Number 5 [Kyler Ronquillo] still made a great play. Like I’ve told the kids the last couple of weeks, I’m proud of them for the effort and relentless preparation.

“We don’t want it to end like this. It hurts. It’s supposed to hurt when you invest so much.”

Watching Ronquillo jet into the end zone was the dagger in the heart and then William Carreto added a jump-pass, two-point conversion pass to Onyx Carter for a seven-point lead late was another gut punch. Yelm’s Brayden Platt sealed the victory with an interception at the EC 43-yard line with eight seconds to go and the Tornados took a knee to run out the clock. EC’s final chance began on its own 7-yard line with 40 seconds left in the contest.

“I was double-covered and I didn’t think [Aalona] was going to throw it,” said Ronquillo, a Portland State commit who finished with 196 all-purpose yards. “He ended up throwing it up and put some trust in me. I thought the DB had it, but I just weight-roomed him.

“It’s honestly the truth, I just wanted it more. I went up, impacted and ripped it straight from his hands. I’m a dawg for real.”

The win allowed Yelm to finish with a perfect 14-0 record. Eastside Catholic finished 12-1.

Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo also thought his son’s game-winning TD was an interception.

“It was the play of the year, probably the play of the decade,” said Jason Ronquillo, whose team outgained EC 406 yards to 277. “If that ball lands in that guy’s hands, that game is over.”

Two possessions earlier, it appeared Eastside Catholic was ready to seal the victory. Crusaders’ quarterback Brady McKelheer hit his brother for a screen pass and Carson McKelheer turned it into a 47-yard touchdown with 7:18 remaining in the game for a 13-12 lead. Adam Jacobs’ point-after kick was the one-point difference.

The Crusaders mustered just 55 yards rushing against a stout Yelm defense, just a week after rolling up 224 yards on the ground in a state semifinal win over O’Dea.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be like last week, just by what they do structure-wise [on defense],” Daste said. “We knew it was going to be tough. We knew it was going to be a difficult week to run the ball.”

McKelheer was 10 of 26 passing for 222 yards with a TD and two interceptions. His Yelm counterpart, Aalona, completed 16 of 27 passes for 249 yards, three TDs and an interception.

Ronquillo, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound do-everything receiver, finished with eight receptions for 117 yards and the big TD.

Yelm had a trick-play touchdown as Platt took a handoff from Aalona and pitched it back to Aalona, who fired a 55-yard touchdown strike to Tre Smith for a 12-6 lead with 2:16 showing in the third quarter.