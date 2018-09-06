In a battle of the past two Class 2A state champions, No. 1 Hockinson easily dispatched No. 3 Archbishop Murphy 42-13 at Terry Ennis Stadium.

EVERETT — The Hockinson football team wanted to make a statement as it was broadcast into millions of homes Thursday night.

And the defending champs did just that.

The game, which was broadcast on ROOT Sports, pitted perennial power Archbishop Murphy (1-1) against a Hockinson (2-0) team that won its first title a year ago.

Their latest win signaled the Hawks may not be a one-year wonder.

“It’s a huge win,” Hockinson coach Rick Steele said. “We wanted to know, ‘How good of a football team are we?’ And that’s why we schedule Archbishop Murphy. And I think we answered the question tonight.

“We do have a big target on us and I think we just played a pretty darn good football game on TV so a lot of people saw us. That target just got a lot bigger.”

Known for a pass-heavy offense, the Hawks’ continued to shine while the game was an uncharacteristic struggle for the Wildcats’ typically-stout defense. A defense that allowed just four yards of total offense in its week one win over Eatonville, Archbishop Murphy was picked apart by Levi Crum. The junior quarterback threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers in the first half.

Two touchdown passes went to Peyton Brammer and junior Sawyer Racanelli added two more scores.

“We have really good skill kids, and we have a bunch of them,” Steele said. “So we can rotate kids in. We’ve got athletes all over the field.”

Archbishop Murphy got on the board first with a 22-yard field goal by Max Henderson before Crum took over with his first touchdown pass to Brammer. The Wildcats countered with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Victor Gabalis to Dillon Halpin to retake the lead, but then the Hawks began to pull away.

Hockinson intercepted a halfback pass attempt with 35 seconds left in the first half and got one more touchdown pass from Crum before the break to take a 35-13 lead.

The Archbishop Murphy defense got back on track in the second half, but three turnovers by the Wildcats’ offense kept Archbishop Murphy from being able to mount a comeback.

Crum finished 27 of 35 for 381 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He added nine carries for 100 yards.

“That’s a very explosive football team and we knew that coming in,” said Jerry Jensen, Archbishop Murphy’s coach. “We knew we were going to have some matchup issues on the outside.”

Those matchup issues intensified with the loss of junior running back/safety Josiah Santiago, who left the game in the first quarter after breaking his collarbone.

Santiago had 57 yards on six carries before leaving the game. Without Santiago, the Wildcats’ offense managed just eight yards on the ground the rest of the first half.