Complete first-round score from Friday and matchup for Saturday's games.

Class 4A

Friday’s games

Skyline 31, Bothell 28

Central Valley 22, Camas 15

Richland 62, West Valley 28

Gonzaga Prep 35,

Moses Lake 21

Monroe 21, Puyallup 14

Sumner 42, Union 14

Saturday’s games

Kentwood at Woodinville

Graham-Kapowsin at Lake Stevens

Class 3A

Friday’s games

O’Dea 55, Mercer Island 21

Ferndale 35, Bethel 14

Eastside Catholic 42, Edmonds-Woodway 13

Rainier Beach 28, Mount Spokane 21

Saturday’s games

Kamiakin at Timberline

Garfield at Lincoln

Oak Harbor at Bellevue

Peninsula at Mountain View

Class 2A

Friday’s games

Liberty 24, Fife 14

Hockinson 39, Pullman 8

Selah 35, Black Hills 0

North Kitsap 38, WF West 7

Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge 7

Tumwater 23, Lynden 21

Saturday’s games

Franklin Pierce at West Valley-Spokane

Othello at Steilacoom

Class 1A

Friday’s games

Newport 13, Zillah 6

Royal 35, Freeman 0

Okanogan 48, Naches Valley 0

Montesano 41, Charles

Wright 0

La Center 42, Mt. Baker 24.

Saturday’s games

Connell at Colville

Hoquiam at Meridian

Nooksack Valley at Cascade Christian

Class 2B

Friday’s games

Kalama 36, Adna 29 (OT)

Napavine 40, Rainier 7

Davenport 53, Lake Roosevelt 0

Asotin 31, Tri-Cities Prep 14

DeSales 40, Manson 8

Saturday’s games

Friday Harbor at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

Lyle/Wishram at Liberty

Toledo at Concrete