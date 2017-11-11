Complete first-round score from Friday and matchup for Saturday's games.
Class 4A
Friday’s games
Skyline 31, Bothell 28
Central Valley 22, Camas 15
Richland 62, West Valley 28
Gonzaga Prep 35,
Moses Lake 21
Monroe 21, Puyallup 14
Sumner 42, Union 14
Saturday’s games
Kentwood at Woodinville
Graham-Kapowsin at Lake Stevens
Class 3A
Friday’s games
O’Dea 55, Mercer Island 21
Ferndale 35, Bethel 14
Eastside Catholic 42, Edmonds-Woodway 13
Rainier Beach 28, Mount Spokane 21
Saturday’s games
Kamiakin at Timberline
Garfield at Lincoln
Oak Harbor at Bellevue
Peninsula at Mountain View
Class 2A
Friday’s games
Liberty 24, Fife 14
Hockinson 39, Pullman 8
Selah 35, Black Hills 0
North Kitsap 38, WF West 7
Archbishop Murphy 47, River Ridge 7
Tumwater 23, Lynden 21
Saturday’s games
Franklin Pierce at West Valley-Spokane
Othello at Steilacoom
Class 1A
Friday’s games
Newport 13, Zillah 6
Royal 35, Freeman 0
Okanogan 48, Naches Valley 0
Montesano 41, Charles
Wright 0
La Center 42, Mt. Baker 24.
Saturday’s games
Connell at Colville
Hoquiam at Meridian
Nooksack Valley at Cascade Christian
Class 2B
Friday’s games
Kalama 36, Adna 29 (OT)
Napavine 40, Rainier 7
Davenport 53, Lake Roosevelt 0
Asotin 31, Tri-Cities Prep 14
DeSales 40, Manson 8
Saturday’s games
Friday Harbor at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
Lyle/Wishram at Liberty
Toledo at Concrete
