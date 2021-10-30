With the regular season concluding Saturday, and the postseason upon us, the high-school football season continues to be an anomaly. The state’s top two classifications have altered the method for determining which schools qualify for the state tournament.

That means that all 32 Class 3A teams and 22 Class 4A participants won’t know until Sunday just who they will be playing Nov. 4-6. That is when a seeding committee consisting of mostly athletic directors and a few coaches, headed by Lake Washington district AD John Applegate, will determine their fates.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will re-seed the remaining 16 teams in each classifications Nov. 7 for the first round of the state playoffs over the weekend of Nov. 11-13.

Through 2019, Week 10 preliminary-round playoff games for the top two classifications were determined by where a team finished in its league. For instance, the winner of the North Puget Sound League may be scheduled to play the No. 4 or No. 5 team out of the KingCo Conference.

This fall, in Class 3A, all 32 teams that earned playoff spots go into a single pot from which the committee will place an order from 1-32 on them. Ideally, the top team would play No. 32 and so on, though it has been reported that the committee will do its best to lessen travel if possible and will protect teams from playing their league opponents again.

“I’m so angry that we’re getting away from the Week 10 agreement that has been in place,” said Lakes coach Dave Miller whose Lancers are one of three Pierce County League teams that will be in the Class 3A draw. “Why would you change it in a pandemic year?”

The seeding system means that NPSL playoff teams such as Kennedy Catcholic and Kentwood, who concluded their regular seasons Oct. 22, had a long wait to find out who they will play Nov. 4-6.

The committee will determine Class 4A games for the 22 qualifiers on the west side of the mountains. Newport athletic director Jesse Snyder and Tahoma AD and coach Tony Davis will represent the KingCo and NPSL on the committee.

Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross said winners of the four participating Class 4A leagues are supposed to get home games for sure.

“You never know, we might be playing KingCo No. 4, and it could be just the same as the formula was in 2019,” Cross said. “But it will be like a mini-state playoff. It really could be anybody against anybody. It’s very intriguing to me.”