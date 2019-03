The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association All-State Games are March 23 at Curtis High School.

These games pit some of the state’s top seniors in a classification versus classification format.

The 1B plays the 2B at 2 p.m. The 1A plays the 2A at 4 p.m. and the 3A plays the 4A at 6 p.m.

Here are the rosters, which were released Friday: