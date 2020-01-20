Class 4A Boys Top 10

1. Union Titans (15-0)

This week: Skyview, Camas

2. Mount Si Wildcats (11-3)

This week: King’s, Skyline, at Bothell

3. Chiawana Riverhawks (13-0)

This week: Richland, at Kamiakin, at Pasco

4. Central Valley Bears (12-1)

This week: Rogers, at Gonzaga Prep

5. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (12-0)

This week: at Cascade, Monroe

6. Auburn Trojans (14-3)

This week: Decatur, at Jefferson

7. Federal Way Eagles (13-2)

This week: at Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside, at Decatur

8. Skyview Storm (11-4)

This week: at Union, at Heritage

9. Olympia Bears (11-3)

This week: Tahoma, at Curtis

10. Mariner Marauders (11-2)

This week: at Monroe, at Cascade

Class 4A Girls Top 10

1. Woodinville Falcons (14-0)

This week: Kentridge, Skyline, Bothell

2. Rogers Rams (14-0)

This week: at Graham-Kapowsin, at Sumner

3. Inglemoor Vikings (13-3)

This week: at Issaquah, Redmond

4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (10-2)

This week: Mount Vernon, Cascade, at Monroe

5. Kentridge Chargers (12-2)

This week: Woodinville, Tahoma, at Mount Rainier

6. Todd Beamer Titans (13-2)

This week: Enumclaw, Decatur

7. Tahoma Bears (12-1)

This week: at Kennedy Catholic, at Kentridge, Kentlake

8. Chiawana Riverhawks (11-2)

This week: Richland, at Kamiakin, as Pasco

9. Union Titans (12-3)

This week: Skyview, Camas

10. Central Valley Bears (9-3)

This week: Rogers, at Gonzaga Prep

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (10-2)

This week: at Eastside Catholic, Ingraham, at Blanchet

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (12-1)

This week: O’Dea, at Chief Sealth, Rainier Beach

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (12-2)

This week: Gonzaga Prep, at Ferris

4. Garfield Bulldogs (11-3)

This week: at Lincoln (Seattle)

5. Wilson Rams (12-2)

This week: Stadium, at Spanaway Lake

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (10-3)

This week: Blanchet

7. Kamiakin Braves (11-2)

This week: Hanford, Chiawana, at Richland

8. Evergreen Plainsmen (12-2)

This week: at Fort Vancouver, Prairie

9. Stanwood Spartans (10-2)

This week: Oak Harbor, at Snohomish

10. Mercer Island Islanders (11-3)

This week: Lakes, Juanita

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (10-4)

This week: at Lincoln (Seattle)

2. Bethel Braves (14-0)

This week: at Lincoln (Tacoma), Stadium

3. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (12-1)

This week: at Chief Sealth, Rainier Beach

4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (10-3)

This week: Gonzaga Prep, at Ferris

5. Kennewick Lions (11-1)

This week: Hanford

6. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (13-2)

This week: Prairie, at Kelso

7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (10-3)

This week: Sammamish

8. Shorecrest Scots (10-1)

This week: Mountlake Terrace, at Shorewood

9. Arlington Eagles (10-2)

This week: Lynwood, Everett, Renton

10. Lakeside Lions (10-3)

This week: Bainbridge, at Ingraham