Class 4A Boys Top 10
1. Union Titans (15-0)
This week: Skyview, Camas
2. Mount Si Wildcats (11-3)
This week: King’s, Skyline, at Bothell
3. Chiawana Riverhawks (13-0)
This week: Richland, at Kamiakin, at Pasco
4. Central Valley Bears (12-1)
This week: Rogers, at Gonzaga Prep
5. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (12-0)
This week: at Cascade, Monroe
6. Auburn Trojans (14-3)
This week: Decatur, at Jefferson
7. Federal Way Eagles (13-2)
This week: at Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside, at Decatur
8. Skyview Storm (11-4)
This week: at Union, at Heritage
9. Olympia Bears (11-3)
This week: Tahoma, at Curtis
10. Mariner Marauders (11-2)
This week: at Monroe, at Cascade
Class 4A Girls Top 10
1. Woodinville Falcons (14-0)
This week: Kentridge, Skyline, Bothell
2. Rogers Rams (14-0)
This week: at Graham-Kapowsin, at Sumner
3. Inglemoor Vikings (13-3)
This week: at Issaquah, Redmond
4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (10-2)
This week: Mount Vernon, Cascade, at Monroe
5. Kentridge Chargers (12-2)
This week: Woodinville, Tahoma, at Mount Rainier
6. Todd Beamer Titans (13-2)
This week: Enumclaw, Decatur
7. Tahoma Bears (12-1)
This week: at Kennedy Catholic, at Kentridge, Kentlake
8. Chiawana Riverhawks (11-2)
This week: Richland, at Kamiakin, as Pasco
9. Union Titans (12-3)
This week: Skyview, Camas
10. Central Valley Bears (9-3)
This week: Rogers, at Gonzaga Prep
Class 3A Boys Top 10
1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (10-2)
This week: at Eastside Catholic, Ingraham, at Blanchet
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (12-1)
This week: O’Dea, at Chief Sealth, Rainier Beach
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (12-2)
This week: Gonzaga Prep, at Ferris
4. Garfield Bulldogs (11-3)
This week: at Lincoln (Seattle)
5. Wilson Rams (12-2)
This week: Stadium, at Spanaway Lake
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (10-3)
This week: Blanchet
7. Kamiakin Braves (11-2)
This week: Hanford, Chiawana, at Richland
8. Evergreen Plainsmen (12-2)
This week: at Fort Vancouver, Prairie
9. Stanwood Spartans (10-2)
This week: Oak Harbor, at Snohomish
10. Mercer Island Islanders (11-3)
This week: Lakes, Juanita
Class 3A Girls Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (10-4)
This week: at Lincoln (Seattle)
2. Bethel Braves (14-0)
This week: at Lincoln (Tacoma), Stadium
3. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (12-1)
This week: at Chief Sealth, Rainier Beach
4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (10-3)
This week: Gonzaga Prep, at Ferris
5. Kennewick Lions (11-1)
This week: Hanford
6. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (13-2)
This week: Prairie, at Kelso
7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (10-3)
This week: Sammamish
8. Shorecrest Scots (10-1)
This week: Mountlake Terrace, at Shorewood
9. Arlington Eagles (10-2)
This week: Lynwood, Everett, Renton
10. Lakeside Lions (10-3)
This week: Bainbridge, at Ingraham
