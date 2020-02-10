Nathan Joyce
By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Boys Top 10

1. Union Titans (20-0)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

2. Mount Si Wildcats (20-3)

This week: Wes-King bi-district

3. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (19-0)

This week: Mariner, Wes-King bi-district

4. Auburn Trojans (20-3)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

5. Central Valley Bears (18-2)

This week: District 8 tournament

6. Federal Way Eagles (19-3)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (19-1)

This week: District 8 tournament

8. West Valley-Yakima Rams (16-2)

This week: at Wenatchee, Davis

9. Olympia Bears (16-4)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

10. Walla Walla Blue Devils (16-4)

This week: District 8 tournament

Class 4A Girls Top 10

1. Woodinville Falcons (22-0)

This week: Wes-King bi-district

2. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (17-2)

This week: Mariner, Wes-King bi-district

3. Rogers Rams (19-1)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

4. Todd Beamer Titans (19-2)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

5. Inglemoor Vikings (17-5)

This week: Wes-King bi-district

6. Chiawana Riverhawks (18-2)

This week: District 8 tournament

7. Kentridge Chargers (17-4)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

8. Central Valley Bears (16-3)

This week: District 8 tournament

9. Tahoma Bears (17-4)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (15-4)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (17-3)

This week: Metro League tournament

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (18-2)

This week: Metro League tournament

3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (16-3)

This week: Metro League tournament

4. Wilson Rams (18-2)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (16-3)

This week: District 8 tournament

6. Evergreen Plainsmen (18-2)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

7. Seattle Prep Panthers (16-4)

This week: Metro League tournament

8. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (17-2)

This week: Stanwood, Northwest District

9. Mercer Island Islanders (17-3)

This week: KingCo tournament

10. Kamiakin Braves (17-3)

This week: District 8 tournament

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (19-1)

This week: Metro League tournament

2. Bethel Braves (20-0)

This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district

3. Garfield Bulldogs (15-5)

This week: Metro League tournament

4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (16-3)

This week: District 8 tournament

5. Shorecrest Scots (18-1)

This week: Lynnwood, Northwest District

6. Arlington Eagles (17-2)

This week: Marysville-Getchell, Northwest District

7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (16-4)

This week: KingCo tournament

8. Kennewick Lions (16-3)

This week: District 8 tournament

9. Seattle Prep Panthers (15-5)

This week: Metro League tournament

10. Ferndale Golden Eagles (15-5)

This week: Northwest District

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.

Most Read Sports Stories