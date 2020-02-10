Class 4A Boys Top 10
1. Union Titans (20-0)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
2. Mount Si Wildcats (20-3)
This week: Wes-King bi-district
3. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (19-0)
This week: Mariner, Wes-King bi-district
4. Auburn Trojans (20-3)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
5. Central Valley Bears (18-2)
This week: District 8 tournament
6. Federal Way Eagles (19-3)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (19-1)
This week: District 8 tournament
8. West Valley-Yakima Rams (16-2)
This week: at Wenatchee, Davis
9. Olympia Bears (16-4)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
10. Walla Walla Blue Devils (16-4)
This week: District 8 tournament
Class 4A Girls Top 10
1. Woodinville Falcons (22-0)
This week: Wes-King bi-district
2. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (17-2)
This week: Mariner, Wes-King bi-district
3. Rogers Rams (19-1)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
4. Todd Beamer Titans (19-2)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
5. Inglemoor Vikings (17-5)
This week: Wes-King bi-district
6. Chiawana Riverhawks (18-2)
This week: District 8 tournament
7. Kentridge Chargers (17-4)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
8. Central Valley Bears (16-3)
This week: District 8 tournament
9. Tahoma Bears (17-4)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (15-4)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
Class 3A Boys Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (17-3)
This week: Metro League tournament
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (18-2)
This week: Metro League tournament
3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (16-3)
This week: Metro League tournament
4. Wilson Rams (18-2)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (16-3)
This week: District 8 tournament
6. Evergreen Plainsmen (18-2)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
7. Seattle Prep Panthers (16-4)
This week: Metro League tournament
8. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (17-2)
This week: Stanwood, Northwest District
9. Mercer Island Islanders (17-3)
This week: KingCo tournament
10. Kamiakin Braves (17-3)
This week: District 8 tournament
Class 3A Girls Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (19-1)
This week: Metro League tournament
2. Bethel Braves (20-0)
This week: West Central/Southwest bi-district
3. Garfield Bulldogs (15-5)
This week: Metro League tournament
4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (16-3)
This week: District 8 tournament
5. Shorecrest Scots (18-1)
This week: Lynnwood, Northwest District
6. Arlington Eagles (17-2)
This week: Marysville-Getchell, Northwest District
7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (16-4)
This week: KingCo tournament
8. Kennewick Lions (16-3)
This week: District 8 tournament
9. Seattle Prep Panthers (15-5)
This week: Metro League tournament
10. Ferndale Golden Eagles (15-5)
This week: Northwest District
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.