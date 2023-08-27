The high-school football season is quickly approaching, and it should be a fun year for fans all over Washington. To get you ready, here are the top 10 players, top 10 teams, and top five storylines to watch out for across the state.

Top 10 Players

Isendre Afhua OL, 6-4, 310, O’Dea, Senior

The nation’s No. 5 ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024, Afhua is a force for the Fighting Irish. He is ranked by some scouting services as the top football player in the state, and recently committed to play college ball at Texas A&M.

Brayden Platt-LB/RB, 6-2, 240, Yelm, Senior

Platt is the heart and soul of the defending Class 3A state champion Tornadoes. He is a standout at linebacker and running back, and the top uncommitted football recruit in the state

Hogan Hansen-TE, 6-6, 220, Bellevue, Senior

A four-star threat thanks to his standout abilities as a pass catcher and a blocker in the Wolverines’ Wing-T offense. Hogan is the No. 10 ranked tight end in the country, according to 247sports.com.

Jason Brown-RB/CB, 5-10, 205, O’Dea, Senior

Brown is the bell-cow back at perennial state contender O’Dea, thanks to his booming run style. Brown ran for 21 touchdowns and over 1,600 yards last season, and will decide soon on whether to play college ball at Washington, Oregon or Michigan State.

T’Andre Waverly, ATH, 6-4, 225, Kamiak, Junior

Waverly is the state’s top-ranked football player in the class of 2025, and No. 2 “athlete” in the nation, according to 247sports.com. Waverly has outstanding hands for a tight end with 27 catches and seven touchdowns.

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, 6-2, 220, Bethel, Junior

Rainey-Sale is a four-star linebacker recruit with offers from Washington and Oregon on the books.

Fox Crader-OT, 6-6, 285, Evergreen (Vancouver), Senior

Crader, an Oregon commit, has outstanding flexibility for a 285-pounder and is strong in both pass blocking and run blocking, according to 247Sports.com’s Brandon Huffman.

Kyan McDonald- S, 6-0, 175, O’Dea, Senior

One of O’Dea’s three four-star recruits, McDonald is described by scouts as someone with “lockdown” ability on his side of the field, and projects to be a major-conference starter wherever he decides to play college ball.

Marquise Thorpe-Taylor-OT, 6-5, 315, Mount Tahoma, Senior

Thorpe-Taylor is an intimidating presence on offense and defense for Mount Tahoma. He had 25 tackles and a team-high 3.5 sacks last season, and will play offensive line next season for UCLA.

Rashawn Clark, ATH, 6-0,180, Garfield, Senior

Rated a four-star player by 247sports, Clark is a two-way threat at both cornerback and receiver who makes a big impact on the return game too. He recently committed to Cal.

Top 10 Teams

Yelm (2022 14-0) 3A South Sound

The defending champion Tornadoes won their first state title last season over Eastside Catholic in one of the most thrilling ways imaginable (stripping the ball and returning for a TD in the final minute). With Platt back for one last ride, Yelm is looking for a repeat.

Lake Stevens (12-2) 4A Wesco

Fresh off their first state title, the defending Class 4A champs have plenty to be excited about. They are missing top 2022 running back Jayden Limar, but younger brother Jayshon has shown flashes of major talent.

Graham-Kapowsin (10-3) 4A South Puget Sound

The Eagles have long been a power in the South Puget Sound, with eight straight playoff appearances, a 2021 state title and a winning record every season since 2012. They should be in the thick of it again this year.

Eastside Catholic (12-1) 3A Metro-Mountain

The Crusaders lost some key players to graduation after last season’s loss in the state title game, but still bring back a wealth of talent on defense as they look to continue their dominant run.

O’Dea (10-2) 3A Metro-Mountain

O’Dea has four Division I football recruits on their roster. As they have been for most of the Monte Kohler era, the Fighting Irish will be a major player in the state title hunt.

Bellevue (9-3) 3A KingCo

Hansen is a star for the Wolverines on both sides of the ball, but there are plenty of other playmakers who make the team successful. The offensive line is the heart and soul of the run-heavy offensive attack.

Sumner (10-2) 4A South Puget Sound

With 4A SPSL MVP Matthew Spurbeck back for another season, the Spartans’ offense is in good shape for another postseason run.

Kennedy Catholic (12-2) 4A North Puget Sound

The Lancers lost some big pieces from last year’s team, including lineman Micah Banuelos and coach Sheldon Cross, but with a bevy of weapons to turn to under new head coach Pat Jones, the Crusaders should still provide plenty of fireworks.

Emerald Ridge (10-3) 4A South Puget Sound

The Jaguars got to the state semifinals in 2022, amid the best season in program history. Jake Schakel, a 3,000 yard passer, returns to lead the high-powered offense, along with Lincoln transfer running back Navarre Dixon.

Lynden (13-0) 2A Northwest

Winners of the past two Class 2A state titles, the Lions have much to prove this season with few starters returning. Until they are toppled from their perch though, Lynden is the team to beat.

Top 5 storylines

1. Can Yelm do it again?

The Tornadoes have six starters returning on offense and defense from the team that captured a dramatic Class 3A state title, including Platt. That gives Yelm a solid returning corps of players as they go after their second straight title.

“I think they’ve got a legitimate shot,” coach Jason Ronquillo said. “I think the way we look might be a little different than what people might expect. We’re kind of inexperienced in some spots.”

2. Change in the air at Kennedy Catholic

After losing Cross to the college ranks and 17 seniors to graduation, the Lancers are about to enter into a season of change.

Former Bellevue offensive assistant Pat Jones takes the reins as head coach, with a several key contributors still on the roster, particularly at wide receiver. Will the Lancers continue their run of success, or will all the departures cause them to take a step back?

3. Can O’Dea break through before its top players graduate?

The Fighting Irish have three top-10 ranked players on their roster in Ahfua, Brown, and McDonald. But O’Dea is running out of time to win a title with those star seniors on the roster.

O’Dea has been to 10 title games and won four championships in the 38-year Monte Kohler era, the most recent coming in 2017.

4. Can Eastside Catholic recover?

Eastside Catholic had its heart ripped out in the Class 3A title game loss to Yelm, and lost three of their top players in Brady McKelheer, Masen Uribe, and Richie Fotualii-Aliifua to graduation. Can the returning players, led by the senior-heavy defense and dominant offensive and defensive lines, get the program back to a championship, or will the heartbreak linger?

5. When will Lynden be toppled?

Lynden has been a dominant force in Class 2A, with a 25-1 record and a pair of state titles in the past two seasons. But the Lions lost most of their starters to graduation this season, and could be vulnerable in Class 2A.

No. 2 North Kitsap has played the Lions in the last two state playoffs, including last year’s title game, and with players such as quarterback Cole Edwards and 2022 Olympic League MVP Logan Sloman returning, the Vikings are ready to pounce if Lynden stumbles.