Washington’s best high-school basketball players return to the Tacoma Dome with state championships on the line. It’s the Hardwood Classic. Follow along here through Saturday for live updates and results from all four days of action.
Jump to: Live updates » | Girls scoreboard » | Boys scoreboard » | Tournament previews »
Boys brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B
Girls brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B
Live updates
Girls scoreboard
Boys scoreboard
Previews:
- 4A boys: ‘This is our last ride’: Mount Si, led by its dynamic duo, looks to finally get title
- 4A girls: End of state will be end of era at Todd Beamer for Alexander family
- 3A boys: O’Dea’s John Christofilis won’t sit out this run at Tacoma Dome
- 3A girls: Don’t mind Lake Washington if it shows up at the Dome a little early
- 2A/1A: Mo is short for momentum as Kora lifts Lindbergh with high-flying dunks
