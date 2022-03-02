The Hardwood Classic, the boys and girls state basketball tournaments, return to the Tacoma Dome after missing a year because of the pandemic. Follow along here all four days for results and stories from Seattle Times reporters.
Previews
- Friends and teammates since fourth grade, Veronica Sheffey and Tatum Thompson hope to send Woodinville girls out on top
- Garfield girls enter Tacoma Dome as defending Class 3A state champs, but this is a new version of the Bulldogs
- Looking for a challenger to Metro League boys basketball dominance in Class 3A? Start with Auburn
