The best high school basketball teams in the state return to the Tacoma Dome this week for the 2023 Hardwood Classic.

Follow along for four days of complete coverage, including live updates, scores and recaps, throughout Saturday’s title games.

Jump to: Girls scoreboard » | Boys scoreboard » | | Game recaps » | Tournament previews »

Boys brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B

Girls brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B

Day 1 coverage

Coming soon.

Previews

Regional scores

Girls scoreboard

Boys scoreboard