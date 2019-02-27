Washington's best high-school basketball players return to the Tacoma Dome with state championships on the line. It's the Hardwood Classic. Follow along here through Saturday for live updates and results from all four days of action.

Boys brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B

Girls brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B

DAY 1 (Wednesday)

4A Boys

9 a.m. | #11 Puyallup vs. #6 Jackson

10:30 a.m. | #10 Glacier Peak vs. #7 Curtis

12:15 p.m. | #13 Mount Rainier vs. #5 Richland

2 p.m. | #9 Kentridge vs. #8 Battle Ground

3A Girls

9 a.m. | #11 Snohomish vs. #6 Seattle Prep

10:30 a.m. | #15 Edmonds-Woodway vs. #7 Bethel

12:15 p.m. | #12 Roosevelt vs. #5 Peninsula

2 p.m. | #9 West Seattle vs. #8 Arlington

4A Girls

3:45 p.m. | #14 Hazen vs. #6 Bellarmine Prep

5:30 p.m. | #15 Rogers (Puyallup) vs. #7 Inglemoor

7:15 p.m. | #12 Chiawana vs. #5 Glacier Peak

9 p.m. | #9 Sunnyside vs. #1 Woodinville

3A Boys

3:45 p.m. | #11 O’Dea vs. #6 Lincoln

5:30 p.m. | #10 Ingraham vs. #7 Prairie

7:15 p.m. | #12 Wilson vs. #5 Kelso

9 p.m. | #9 Capital vs. #8 West Seattle

DAY 2 (Thursday)

4A Boys

9 a.m. | #4 Mount Si vs. Puyallup/Jackson

10:30 a.m. | #1 Union vs. Glacier Peak/Curtis

12:15 p.m. | #3 Federal Way vs. Mount Rainier/Richland

2 p.m. | #2 Gonzaga Prep vs. Kentridge/Battle Ground

3A Girls

9 a.m. | #4 Kamiakin vs. Snohomish/Seattle Prep

10:30 a.m. | #1 Prairie vs. Edmonds-Woodway/Bethel

12:15 p.m. | #3 Garfield vs. Roosevelt/Peninsula

2 p.m. | #2 Mount Spokane vs. West Seattle/Arlington

4A Girls

3:45 p.m. | #4 Central Valley vs. Hazen/Bellarmine Prep

5:30 p.m. | #8 Eastlake vs. Rogers/Inglemoor

7:15 p.m. | #3 Lewis & Clark vs. Chiawana/Glacier Peak

9 p.m. | #2 Kentridge vs. Sunnyside/Woodinville

3A Boys

3:45 p.m. | #4 Marysville-Pilchuck vs. O’Dea/Lincoln

5:30 p.m. | #1 Eastside Catholic vs. Ingraham/Prairie

7:15 p.m. | #3 Rainier Beach vs. Wilson/Kelso

9 p.m. | #2 Mount Spokane vs. Capital/West Seattle

