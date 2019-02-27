Washington's best high-school basketball players return to the Tacoma Dome with state championships on the line. It's the Hardwood Classic. Follow along here through Saturday for live updates and results from all four days of action.
Boys brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B
Girls brackets: 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A | 2B | 1B
DAY 1 (Wednesday)
4A Boys
9 a.m. | #11 Puyallup vs. #6 Jackson
10:30 a.m. | #10 Glacier Peak vs. #7 Curtis
12:15 p.m. | #13 Mount Rainier vs. #5 Richland
2 p.m. | #9 Kentridge vs. #8 Battle Ground
3A Girls
9 a.m. | #11 Snohomish vs. #6 Seattle Prep
10:30 a.m. | #15 Edmonds-Woodway vs. #7 Bethel
12:15 p.m. | #12 Roosevelt vs. #5 Peninsula
2 p.m. | #9 West Seattle vs. #8 Arlington
4A Girls
3:45 p.m. | #14 Hazen vs. #6 Bellarmine Prep
5:30 p.m. | #15 Rogers (Puyallup) vs. #7 Inglemoor
7:15 p.m. | #12 Chiawana vs. #5 Glacier Peak
9 p.m. | #9 Sunnyside vs. #1 Woodinville
3A Boys
3:45 p.m. | #11 O’Dea vs. #6 Lincoln
5:30 p.m. | #10 Ingraham vs. #7 Prairie
7:15 p.m. | #12 Wilson vs. #5 Kelso
9 p.m. | #9 Capital vs. #8 West Seattle
DAY 2 (Thursday)
4A Boys
9 a.m. | #4 Mount Si vs. Puyallup/Jackson
10:30 a.m. | #1 Union vs. Glacier Peak/Curtis
12:15 p.m. | #3 Federal Way vs. Mount Rainier/Richland
2 p.m. | #2 Gonzaga Prep vs. Kentridge/Battle Ground
3A Girls
9 a.m. | #4 Kamiakin vs. Snohomish/Seattle Prep
10:30 a.m. | #1 Prairie vs. Edmonds-Woodway/Bethel
12:15 p.m. | #3 Garfield vs. Roosevelt/Peninsula
2 p.m. | #2 Mount Spokane vs. West Seattle/Arlington
4A Girls
3:45 p.m. | #4 Central Valley vs. Hazen/Bellarmine Prep
5:30 p.m. | #8 Eastlake vs. Rogers/Inglemoor
7:15 p.m. | #3 Lewis & Clark vs. Chiawana/Glacier Peak
9 p.m. | #2 Kentridge vs. Sunnyside/Woodinville
3A Boys
3:45 p.m. | #4 Marysville-Pilchuck vs. O’Dea/Lincoln
5:30 p.m. | #1 Eastside Catholic vs. Ingraham/Prairie
7:15 p.m. | #3 Rainier Beach vs. Wilson/Kelso
9 p.m. | #2 Mount Spokane vs. Capital/West Seattle
